Liverpool, Man City and Newcastle move into fifth round of FA Cup

London, Feb 15 (IANS) Liverpool advanced to the fifth round of the FA Cup by defeating Brighton & Hove Albion 3-0 at Anfield.

Curtis Jones opened the scoring in the round-four tie after 42 minutes to set the hosts on their way. The Reds’ spot in Monday night’s draw was confirmed by a Dominik Szoboszlai hit and penalty from Mohamed Salah in the second half.

Earlier, Manchester City moved into the fifth round with a 2-0 win at home to League Two rivals Salford City.

Pep Guardiola's team went ahead in the sixth minute when Rayan Ait-Nouri's cross deflected in off Alfie Dorrington. City controlled the game, but it wasn't until the 81st minute when Marc Guehi tapped home with a close-range finish that made the win safe.

Elsewhere, Sandro Tonali scored twice as Newcastle United produced an impressive second half fightback to win 3-1 away to Aston Villa.

Aston Villa had taken the lead with Tammy Abraham's first goal since joining in January, but Unai Emery's side was reduced to 10 men on the stroke of halftime when goalkeeper Marco Bizot was sent off for committing a foul outside of his penalty area.

Tonali turned the game around after the break and Nick Woltemade assured the win in the 88th minute of the game.

Premier League struggler Burnley were the victim of a giant-killing act at home to League One's Mansfield Town, who fought back from Josh Laurent's opener for Burnley with second half strikes from Rhys Oates and Lewis Reed.

League One struggler Burton Albion took West Ham to extra time, with Crysencio Summerville hitting a 95th minute winner for the top-flight side, who ended with 10 men after Freddie Potts' 101st minute red card.

Norwich City won an all-Championship clash 3-1 at home to West Bromwich Albion, while James Bree nodded in a 109th minute header to see Southampton past Leicester City 2-1 in a tie between two sides relegated from the Premier League last season.

