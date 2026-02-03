February 03, 2026 12:36 PM हिंदी

Liverpool fetch Jeremy Jacquet from Stade Rennais in 60 mn pound deal

London, Feb 3 (IANS) Liverpool have reached an agreement for the transfer of Jeremy Jacquet from Stade Rennais, with the defender set to join the club ahead of the 2026-27 season, subject to a work permit and international clearance, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Liverpool have agreed to pay a fixed fee of 55 million pounds plus a potential 5 million in performance-related add-ons.

"The Reds have secured a deal for the 20-year-old that will see him complete the remainder of the current campaign in Ligue 1 and move to Anfield in the summer on a long-term contract," Liverpool said in a statement.

The young French defender had been on Chelsea's radar for the latter part of the January transfer window. Liverpool joined the race late and secured a 60 million pound deal.

Jacquet, who has five caps for France U21s, has made 18 appearances for Rennes in his country's top flight so far this season. Overall, the centre-back has figured on 31 occasions for Rennes since making his debut in January 2024.

He also gained Ligue 1 experience during a loan spell with Clermont Foot. In 2024, Jacquet helped France to the final of the U19 European Championship, during which he was named in the Team of the Tournament.

Earlier, Harvey Davies returned from his loan spell at Crawley Town. He penned a new deal with the Reds before completing his temporary switch to Crawley.

The goalkeeper is back at Liverpool after making 19 appearances across all competitions for the League Two side during the first half of the season. He spent the 2023-24 campaign on loan in the same division at Crewe Alexandra, where he appeared 32 times.

Davies joined Liverpool at U9 level and has advanced through the Academy ranks to be involved in the senior team's matchday squad on 18 occasions to date.

