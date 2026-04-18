Lily Allen says her album gives voice to those pulled into non-monogamous relationships

Los Angeles, April 18 (IANS) Actress-singer Lily Allen has said that her latest album serves as a voice for those “pulled into non-monogamous relationships when they didn’t choose to”.

Describing an experience she said is “not talked about nearly enough”, the singer, 40, spoke ahead of her return to the stage at Mighty Hoopla, following the release of her album West End Girl, which marked her first new music in seven years, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The record was written and recorded in 10 days after her split from actor David Harbour, 51, in December 2024, after a four-year marriage.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Lily has discussed the themes explored in the lyrics of her new record, including relationship boundaries, non-monogamy and emotional fallout, as well as the circumstances surrounding the breakdown of her marriage.

She told Pop Mess, “In the LGBTQIA+ community (open relationships have) existed for much longer. What we don’t often see reflected in pop culture, though, is the emotional fallout of those arrangements. We tend to hear the success stories, the positive, well-packaged versions, and that’s great for the people they work for. But there are also people on the other side of it, who don’t feel comfortable or feel pulled into something they didn’t choose”.

She added, “I think this album resonated because it gives a voice to that experience, which isn’t talked about nearly enough”.

The record, described as a “brutal, tell-all masterpiece”, explores the dynamics of Lily’s love life, including references to an open arrangement she suggests was not adhered to. In the track Madeline, she addresses alleged infidelity, singing, “How long has it been going on? Is it just sex or is there emotion? He told me it would stay in hotel rooms, never be out in the open. Why would I trust anything that comes out of his mouth? I'm not convinced that he didn't f*** you in our house”.

Speaking previously to The Times, Lily said, “There are usually agreed-upon boundaries in relationships. But whether those boundaries are adhered to or not is becoming a grey area all of a sudden”.

“Dating apps make people disposable and that leads to the idea that if you are not happy, there’s so much more to choose from, right in your pocket”, she added.

--IANS

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