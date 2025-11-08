November 08, 2025 12:36 PM हिंदी

Lillete Dubey talks about her 'fab 75th show’ in Kolkata

Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) Actress Lillete Dubey has shared that she had a “fab 75th show” of Twinkle Khanna’s ‘ Salaam Noni Appa’ adapted by Adhir Bhat in Kolkata.

Lillete took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures with friends and the lovely time she had in Kolkata.

She wrote: “A fab 75 th show of Twinkle Khanna’s ‘ Salaam Noni Appa’ (delightfully adapted by Adhir Bhat) at GD Birla Sabhaghar Kolkata tonight ..with our old time partners Anamika Kala Sangam…”

Lillete added: “Lots of old familiar sights including the beautifully restored Astor Hotel where I have spent many a night over the years… and discovering the wonderful cuisine at the quaint ‘Babu Culture’ .. thanks Madhuchanda, Mridula, Sharmistha and gang for a superb meal .. and a great evening…to many more.

“P.S.:coming back with our other play Mahesh Elkunchwar’s brilliant ‘ Autobiography ‘ ,our première show in Kolkata, at GD Birla again on 16 Nov as part of the Sanskriti Sagar Festival. Go get tickets now! This is definitely Kolkata month!”

Talking about Lillete, the 72-year-old actress’ latest release “Songs of Paradise” is directed by Danish Renzu. The lead role is played by Saba Azad, Soni Razdan and Zain Khan Durrani. The film also stars Taaruk Raina, Lillete Dubey, Sheeba Chaddha, Shishir Sharma, and Lalit Parimoo.

This story follows the journey of a Kashmiri woman who dreams of becoming a singer, inspired by the music of Raj Begum. Raj Begum, known as the Melody Queen of Kashmir, was a Padma Shri awardee and a recipient of the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award.

The movie narrates the tale of the Kashmiri artists, their struggles, and eventual success, regardless of the challenges. The plot is set in Kashmir and showcases the area's music, culture, and history.

Lillete is best known for her film performances Zubeidaa, Monsoon Wedding, Chalte Chalte, Baghban, Kal Ho Naa Ho, My Brother…Nikhil, Delhi in a Day, Bow Barracks Forever, 3 Days to Go, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, and Sonata.

