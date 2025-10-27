Lillete Dubey pens b’day wish for daughter Ira: You will always be my precious

Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) On her daughter Ira Dubey’s birthday, veteran actress Lillete Dubey penned a note for her “darling Iru” and said that she will always be her “precious.”

Lillete took to Instagram, where she shared a string of “then and now” pictures featuring the mother-daughter duo from their younger days to current moment.

“Then .. now .. and forever .. you will always be my precious, darling Iru .. bright, beautiful, brave and brilliant .. May the Universe conspire to make all those special dreams come true this year ..Happiest Birthday sweetheart .. love you,” Lillete wrote as the caption.

Ira started her acting in cinema with The President Is Coming in 2009. The satirical mockumentary film was directed by Kunaal Roy Kapur based on his play by the same title which premiered at the Royal Court/Rage Theatre Festival in Mumbai in January 2006.

The film explores a day in the life of six contestants who will stop at nothing as the US president is coming to town. Konkona plays Maya Roy, one of the six contestants who will represent New India in front of the President.

She was then seen in films such as Aisha, Dilliwali Zaalim Girlfriend and Dear Zindagi to name a few. Ira was also seen in OTT projects such as Scoop, Potluck and Freedom At Midnight.

Talking about Lillete, the 72-year-old actress’ latest release “Songs of Paradise” is directed by Danish Renzu. The lead role is played by Saba Azad, Soni Razdan and Zain Khan Durrani. The film also stars Taaruk Raina, Lillete Dubey, Sheeba Chaddha, Shishir Sharma, and Lalit Parimoo.

This story follows the journey of a Kashmiri woman who dreams of becoming a singer, inspired by the music of Raj Begum. Raj Begum, known as the Melody Queen of Kashmir, was a Padma Shri awardee and a recipient of the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award.

The movie narrates the tale of the Kashmiri artists, their struggles, and eventual success, regardless of the challenges. The plot is set in Kashmir and showcases the area's music, culture, and history.

Lillete is best known for her film performances Zubeidaa, Monsoon Wedding, Chalte Chalte, Baghban, Kal Ho Naa Ho, My Brother…Nikhil, Delhi in a Day, Bow Barracks Forever, 3 Days to Go, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, and Sonata.

