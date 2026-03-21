March 21, 2026 1:45 PM हिंदी

Life imprisonment for lone accused in Dr Vandana Das murder case

Life imprisonment for lone accused in Dr Vandana Das murder case

Kollam, March 21 (IANS) In a verdict that brings closure to one of Kerala’s most shocking crimes, the Kollam Additional Sessions Court has sentenced Sandeep, the accused in the brutal murder of young doctor Vandana Das, to life imprisonment.

The prosecution had pressed for the death penalty, citing the gravity of the offence, while the defence pleaded for the maximum leniency during the trial.

Soon after the verdict came the mother of the young doctor said they were expecting a death penalty.

The prosecution has now decided to go in appeal to the Kerala High Court with this demand.

The chilling incident occurred in the early hours of May 10, 2023, at the Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital.

Sandeep, a native of Kudavattur, had been brought to the hospital by Pooyappally police after sustaining a leg injury during a dispute.

What followed inside the hospital premises stunned the state and raised serious concerns about the safety of healthcare workers.

According to the prosecution, an agitated Sandeep grabbed a pair of surgical scissors from the examination room and launched a violent attack.

He assaulted police personnel present at the scene and then turned on Dr Vandana Das, who was on duty.

With little chance to escape, the young doctor was fatally stabbed.

The horrifying visuals of the attack later surfaced, sparking widespread outrage.

During the trial, the defence argued that the accused was suffering from mental health issues.

However, the prosecution countered this claim with witness testimonies and medical evidence, asserting that while Sandeep may have been on medication, he did not suffer from any severe mental illness that could absolve him of responsibility.

The case saw an extensive trial process, with more than 70 witnesses examined, alongside 22 material exhibits and 207 documents submitted before the court.

The prosecution also highlighted that Sandeep, a schoolteacher by profession, was expected to be a role model in society, making the crime all the more reprehensible.

The court ultimately awarded life imprisonment, underscoring the seriousness of the offence while stopping short of imposing capital punishment.

The verdict is expected to resonate in ongoing discussions about ensuring stronger security measures in hospitals and safeguarding frontline healthcare professionals.

--IANS

sg/rad

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