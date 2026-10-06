October 06, 2026 5:12 PM हिंदी

Liam Neeson's 'THE FIX' to be out in India on 23rd October

Liam Neeson's 'THE FIX' to be out in India on 23rd October

Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) Hollywood actor Liam Neeson's latest release 'THE FIX' will be out in Indian theatres on 23rd October this year.

Directed by Guy Moshe, the project talks about a team of former CIA operatives who come together to complete one impossible task - a hostage deep inside Tehran with no way out.

Leading the charge is Neeson as Larry, accompanied by Zachary Levi as Tucker, the one who leads the team into Tehran, younger and sharper-edged, carrying the guilt of the mission that broke them apart in the first place.

'Bosch' fame Titus Welliver makes an exciting addition to the ensemble, with Elnaaz Norouzi bringing in a sense of familiarity for the Indian viewers.

'THE FIX' marks Elnaaz's second Hollywood project opposite Neeson.

Sharing her experience, Elnaaz recalled how she learned to play poker between takes with the cast. She further said that one of the biggest challenges for her was stepping into the role of Zara, a character that is deeply layered and emotionally complex.

As part of her preparation, Elnaaz even looked for those with similar experiences and perspectives to gain a better understanding of her character’s mindset.

Wes Chatham, Navid Negahban, Annet Mahendru, Augusto Aguilera, and Quincy Isaiah are also part of the ensemble cast of 'THE FIX'.

A gripping story of loyalty, sacrifice, and one last mission where the stakes could not be higher, the drama has been inspired by the life of Bazzel Baz, a real former CIA Special Operations Group officer.

Brought to India by PVRINOX Pictures, 'THE FIX' will be released in cinemas across India on 23rd October 2026.

Backed by Guy Moshe, Marina Grasic, Matthew G. Zamias, Wendy Sweetmore and Justin Oberman under the banners of Astral Future, Latigo Films and Dreamtime Films, the movie has already been released in the United States on September 11, 2026.

--IANS

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