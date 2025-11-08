Letting my bike Dyna go was one of the hardest losses of my life, says actor Gautham Karthik

November 08, 2025 3:23 PM हिंदी

Chennai, Nov 8 (IANS) Actor Gautham Karthik, who is also the son of well known Tamil actor Karthik, has now penned an adorable post to his bike, which he had to let go during Covid.

Taking to his Instagram page, Gautham Karthik posted a video clip of him riding his bike. The clip also had pictures of him with the machine which he called Dyna.

He wrote, "From the first time I turned the key... To the moment your engine came alive… My Harley Davidson, my Dyna, you carried more than just me. You carried my happiness, my dreams. So many rides, so many memories."

Gautham also went on to put in words the role his bike played when he went through difficult times.

"When the world threw me down, when their noise broke my confidence, when they rattled me to my core, your roar silenced them all. You took me to places I never knew I could reach, and surrounded me with a community that stood by me," he said and added, "You gave me the courage to face whatever life shoved my way and helped me cruise through it with the self-assurance of a king."

The actor explained how he experienced a feeling of oneness with his vehicle. He wrote, "As we rode, you made me smile from ear to ear, like a child, I screamed with pure bliss as the wind hit my face. My heart beat in sync with the rhythm of your engine, and together we soared like eagles across endless skies."

Painfully explaining how he had to let go of the bike, Gautham Karthik wrote, "Letting you go during Covid was one of the hardest losses of my life. It felt like a piece of me had been ripped away. No other bike will ever take your place. You were my first, my best, my dream made real. But just as the roads keep going, so must life, and so must I. Thank you, my dear Dyna… for it all. With love, Gautham."

--IANS

mkr/

