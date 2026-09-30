Letters to Cabinet Secretary were against protocol: Former ECI official

New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) Former Joint Director of the Election Commission of India (ECI) Mohammad Amin on Wednesday said that the purported letters written to the Cabinet Secretary by Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Gyanesh Kumar were “against protocol” and should instead have been addressed to the Ministry of Law and Justice or to President Droupadi Murmu.

Earlier, a media report claimed that the Election Commissioners had “objected on record” to several decisions taken by the poll panel, allegedly without their knowledge.

However, the ECI issued a press release to quell reports of internal differences and clarified the context in which ECI functionaries wrote a letter to the Cabinet Secretary.

Speaking to IANS, Mohammad Amin said the country, including voters and political parties, wanted to know the actual issue.

“Whatever letters they have written, if they had to write one, they should have written it to the Ministry of Law and Justice. The Ministry of Law and Justice makes amendments,” he said.

He added that if anything had been written to the Cabinet Secretary, it was against protocol. According to him, if they had to write any letter, they should have written to, or met, the President.

“There has been some misinformation as well. Whatever it may be, it should be clarified. The entire Commission should come before the country and present its position. Only then will people believe that the Election Commission is working transparently and is not connected to any party,” he added.

Regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the former ECI official said: “The SIR process was conducted in 2004. After that, it was carried out in 2025-26 in Bihar and West Bengal.”

Maintaining that the 2003 electoral roll had been considered as the cut-off by the poll panel for conducting the procedure, Mohammad Amin said he understood that the process was currently under the Supreme Court’s consideration.

“Earlier too, the Supreme Court had said that it is the constitutional authority of the Election Commission to decide how the SIR should be conducted,” he said.

“But if irregularities are found in the process, then perhaps the Supreme Court will look into it, and the Election Commission will also consider the matter,” he added.

On the row over reports of differences within the poll panel, Mohammad Amin said: “The Opposition will now use this to strengthen its position, saying that the issues it had raised were correct and that today the Commission had to withdraw the annexure.”

He was referring to the ECI’s decision to remove the additional declaration to Form 6 (voter enrolment form) from its ECINET application portal in those states where the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) has concluded.

The changes to the ECINET system took effect on September 30.

--IANS

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