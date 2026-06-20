June 20, 2026 5:41 PM हिंदी

'Less confident than last time': NEET aspirants ahead of June 21 re-exam

'Less confident than last time': NEET aspirants prepare for June 21 re-exam

New Delhi, June 20 (IANS) With just a day left for the NEET-UG re-examination on June 21, aspirants across the country are engaged in last minute preparations, however, some of them told IANS that despite studying hard they are less confident about their preparation this time as compared to the May 3 exam.

A student in Jammu and Kashmir said that she initially thought the paper leak news was a "prank"

"It was big news as the exam is conducted at the national-level. Initially I did not take it seriously thinking that it would be taken care of but when finally, realisation hit me, I started preparing for the re-examination again," she said.

According to her, the re-exam questions will be tough. "When I started preparing again, one could only revise, because with so much stress it was not possible to study something new. Honestly, I still don't think I am well prepared this time," she added.

Urging for transparent examinations, she emphasised: "The efforts of lakhs of students should not go waste."

Describing her preparations for the exam, another student Mariam said: "I had started taking coaching to appear for NEET from class 11 itself since I wanted to appear for the exam along with my class 12th Boards. My (May 3) exam went really well."

"But after getting to know that we have to again appear for a re-examination many students got very stressed, which impacted their health. Many of us are mentally not prepared, last time I was confident enough but now preparing amidst so much of stress is difficult," she added

Meanwhile, Mariam praised the government's measure of bringing in the Air Force for airlifting question papers to exam centres, in view of time constraints, saying "Hopefully this time the exam will be conducted safely."

In Karnataka's Dharwad, an aspirant Brijesh S.H. said: "I had appeared for the NEET examination in 2024-25 but did not achieve the expected marks. After that I decided to join a science college on the advice of my friends and teachers."

Mentioning that his teachers guided him well, Brijesh said he had scored 610 in his last NEET attempt. "I was happy for this improvement in my score as before this it was 430," he said.

Regarding the struggles of preparing for the NEET re-exam, he said: "Being a doctor is not easy, so our struggles start from here itself. We accepted it as a challenge though the preparation has in itself been a struggle."

However, he too admitted that compared to last time, his preparation is not up to the mark for the re-exam. "Still, I hope I will clear the exam," he said.

---IANS

cg/rad

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