Leonardo DiCaprio: I would never want to direct

Los Angeles, Dec 15 (IANS) Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio has shared that he doesn’t have plans to transition to directing any time soon.

During the conversation with acclaimed filmmaker Martin Scorsese at theTIME magazine’s A Year in TIME event in New York City, the actor said that he doesn’t have a desire to direct — and said it’s specifically because he feels as though he could never live up to Scorsese's greatness, reports people.com.

“Some people have asked me if I wanted to direct. I'm like, ‘I would never want to direct. I could never do anything close to what Martin Scorsese does. Why would I do that?’ “ DiCaprio said.

The One Battle After Another star went on to say that he did, however, wish he had taken a step back during some of his past films and “observed” the filmmaking process in its entirety, reports people.com.

“You play these characters, you try to get into the depth of their soul as much as you possibly can. And I would've loved to be much more of a voyeur … to watch what you (Scorsese) do behind the camera,” he said.

“If I look back on anything, I would've loved to have observed that process behind the camera a lot more,’ he added.

The Oscar winner, who has made six films with Scorsese to date, went on to describe their unique creative process, noting that they have “months” of prep and discussion before shooting begins.

“That's been our process a lot, I think, working together … the ability to almost have a debate for months before and lots of questions, and lots of playing devil's advocate about a way to approach things that may not be the most obvious direction,” he said.

He added, “We're doing that on the new film that we're doing now, but it's been absolutely one of the most profound learning experiences.”

The star also noted that working with Scorsese has been one the “proudest moments” of his life.

“I grew up watching movies very young — wanting to be an actor," he said. "My father brought me to see Marty's work, along with Mr. (Robert) De Niro's, and said, ‘If there's anyone you want to strive to work with in your career, now that you have the capability of doing movies, it's with this gentleman.’ So I got to see Marty's work very, very early on.”

DiCaprio and Scorsese first worked together on 2002’s Gangs of New York. Since then they have collaborated on films like The Aviator, The Departed and Killers of the Flower Moon.

The pair's seventh movie, What Happens at Night, is currently underway. DiCaprio will star opposite Jennifer Lawrence for an adaptation of the Peter Cameron novel.

--IANS

dc/