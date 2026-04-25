Leipzig tightens grip on Champions League berth

Berlin, April 25 (IANS) RB Leipzig tightened their grip on a Champions League place with a controlled 3-1 home victory over Union Berlin as Max Finkgrafe, Romulo and Ridle Baku scored before Danilho Doekhi's late consolation.

Already assured of at least sixth place and a return to European competition after a one-year absence, Leipzig moved to 62 points in third. Ole Werner's side began the round five points clear of fifth-placed TSG Hoffenheim and quickly showed why their momentum has put them on course for Europe's elite competition.

Union, still seeking a first win under new head coach Marie-Louise Eta, arrived winless in four league matches. After creating 27 shots in defeat against Wolfsburg in Eta's debut, they were again pushed back early at the Red Bull Arena, reports Xinhua.

The pressure told in the 22nd minute. Yan Diomande's raid down the right led to a loose clearance, Leopold Querfeld could only head the ball into Finkgrafe's path, and the defender drove in a low shot from distance.

Three minutes later Querfeld was involved again, misjudging a long ball and then sending a poor header back toward Frederik Ronnow, allowing Romulo to lift the ball over the goalkeeper for 2-0.

Ronnow, Union's busiest player early on, departed injured on the half-hour and was replaced by Carl Klaus for his Bundesliga debut. Klaus was immediately tested, tipping a Christoph Baumgartner header onto the bar, before Union's Oliver Burke wasted a rare chance in first-half stoppage time.

Leipzig retained control after the interval. Union made a triple substitution around the hour mark, but Diomande soon burst through traffic and slipped the ball to Baku, who finished for 3-0 in the 63rd minute.

Doekhi headed in Josip Juranovic's corner in the 78th minute, but Union could not turn build sustained pressure and Leipzig continued to look the more dangerous side. Klaus tipped a Johan Bakayoko effort onto the woodwork late on, while the defeat left Union 11th on 32 points and still glancing over their shoulder in the relegation fight.

"These points are hugely important, especially to set the pace on Friday evening. But we still have some work to do to reach our objective," Werner said.

"You can see where RB Leipzig are. They are up there and fighting for the Champions League for a reason. We knew what was coming, but we are still disappointed," Eta said.

--IANS

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