Legal team ready to advise against potential pitfalls: AFI on 'Mandatory Approval' rule for athlete sponsorship 

New Delhi, April 8 (IANS) The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Wednesday clarified its decision of mandatory prior approval for athlete sponsorship agreements with the federation, saying this is to safeguard the interests of both athletes and sponsors and that its legal team will be on hand to "advise the athletes against potential pitfalls".

Last week, AFI made it mandatory for athletes to obtain prior approval from the federation before entering into any agreement or contract with a sponsor or third party.

"AFI is aware of the response to its recent decision to make it mandatory for athletes to obtain its approval before agreeing with a third party. This considered decision has come in the wake of some sponsors drawing AFI's attention. We want the athletes to focus on their training and competition rather than get caught up in signing contracts," it said in a statement.

AFI also said that it does not want to come between athletes' way of making money through endorsement deals but will protect the interests of Indian athletes, while also clarifying that while asking for prior approval of contracts and agreements, it does not charge a penny from either the athletes or the sponsors.

"At AFI, we are mindful of athletes' welfare and do not want to come in the way of their making money through endorsement deals. However, we will protect the interests of the athletes and Indian athletics. AFI believes that athletes affect such changes without understanding the implications of terminating the contracts they have signed with sponsors.

"While asking for prior approval of contracts and agreements, AFI is ensuring that its legal team is on hand to advise the athletes against potential pitfalls. AFI makes it clear that, in providing such services to the athletes, it does not charge a penny from either the athletes or the sponsors," it added.

The federation had also advised sponsors to proceed with the execution of any agreement only after confirming with AFI that the athlete has obtained the requisite approval, and AFI will send the confirmation within three days from the date of the request.

--IANS

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