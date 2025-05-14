Laxman Rekha against terror has become clear: PM Modi

New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) India’s Laxman Rekha against terror has become clear, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday while praising all three forces for the forceful response given to the Pahalgam terror attack under Operation Sindoor.

Addressing air warriors and soldiers at Punjab’s Adampur Air Force Station – which was among many IAF bases unsuccessfully targeted by Pakistan – PM Modi said, “Under India’s Laxman Rekha against terror, if an attack takes place, the country will definitely retaliate against it.

“Ghar mein ghus ke mareinge aur bachne ka mouka bhi nahin denge, (We will hunt you down in your territory and won’t give a chance to escape),” he said.

“We saw this during surgical strike, the air strike and now Operation Sindoor has become India’s new normal,” he said, highlighting the three-pronged policy of responding to terror attacks at will, ignoring nuclear blackmail and treating terror masterminds and their state sponsors alike.

Saluting Indian forces and the Border Security Force for teaching a befitting lesson to the Pakistan Army for supporting terror, PM Modi said, “You have reminded Pakistan that if there is a terror attack, we will hit them in their own territory.”

PM Modi congratulated the IAF and other forces for showing exemplary man-machine coordination and said, “The thought of our drones and missiles now makes Pakistan lose its sleep.”

Describing the action of armed forces as Sarahniye (commendable), ‘Akalpanic’ (unimaginable) and ‘Abhootpur’ (unprecedented), PM Modi said, “Your courage and valour have raised the country’s self-respect, united the entire nation and also guarded the boundaries of the nation.”

“The integrated air command and control system and the strong security shield created by the forces have become the new identity of India,” he said.

Mocking Pakistan forces’ helplessness before the Indian attack under Operation Sindoor, PM Modi said, “Indian forces’ use of tech with tactics has proven that they are the best in the world.”

Referring to the stellar performance of Akash and S400 missile defence systems, the PM said over the past decade, the armed forces have been provided the best of technology, and our new and cutting-edge tech cannot be matched by Pakistan.

--IANS

rch/dan