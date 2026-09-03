Laura Dern fetes ‘one of a kind’ George Clooney with Golden Lion

Mumbai, Sep 3 (IANS) Hollywood actress Laura Dern feted English star George Clooney with the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the Venice Film Festival and called him “truly one of a kind.”

A video of Laura’s speech from the festival is doing the rounds on social media, where she is heaping praise on Clooney before honouring him with the award.

She is heard saying in the clip: “I first had the privilege of getting to know Gregory Peck. When I met him, I thought a Renaissance man like that would truly be a forever one of a kind. But my generation got one, too, in George. We got the iconography, we got the humanity, and we got the greatness in the artist, and goddess hero Amal (Clooney) got the man. Well, correction, correction, George got her.”

She went on to write in the caption: “What an amazing night. Congratulations to George for receiving the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at @labiennale What an honor to present to someone you love and admire equally, but that you also call family.”

Over a journey spanning over four decades, Clooney has won several honours including two Oscar awards, a BAFTA Award and four Golden Globe Awards as well as nominations for three Primetime Emmy Awards and a Tony Award. His honors also include the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2015, the Honorary César in 2017, the AFI Life Achievement Award in 2018, and the Kennedy Center Honor in 2022.

Clooney became a popular name with his role as Dr. Doug Ross in the medical drama ER. The 65-year-old star shot to fame with From Dusk Till Dawn, Out Of Sight, Three Kings, the Ocean's film series, Michael Clayton, Up In The Air, The Descendants, Burn After Reading, Fantastic Mr. Fox, Gravity, Hail, Caesar! and Jay Kelly.

--IANS

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