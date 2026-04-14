Late SSR’s sister Shweta shares emotional experience of feeling his presence as she embarks on new journey

Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) Shweta Singh Kirti, the sister of late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput, shared an emotional experience of feeling her late brother's presence around her, as she embarked on a new journey dedicated to mental well-being and inner peace.

Shweta took to her social media account and revealed that she recently acquired a new property, that she has envisioned as a sanctuary for people looking out for mental peace.

Shweta added how her late brother Sushant Singh Rajput, made sure his presence was felt as she embarked on her new journey.

She stated that while driving to the property after receiving its keys, she experienced a moment that left her overwhelmed with emotion.

Shweta shared, “On my drive to the property, something happened that touched me deeply… Bhai’s song ‘Manjha’ from Kai Po Che! started playing. I couldn’t hold back my tears. It felt like he was there. Like he was quietly walking this path with me… guiding me… blessing this beginning.”

Talking about the song, Manjha, it is from Sushant’s debut film Kai Po Che!.

Moved by the experience, Shweta has now decided that the sanctuary would include a special space dedicated to her brother , Sushant’s Cabin.

“And in that moment, I knew…

When this sanctuary opens its doors, there will be one space held with love and remembrance…

Sushant’s Cabin. A part of him, always present. Always alive,’ she wrote.

Shweta further described her new property as a place filled with love and remembrance.

She took to her social media account to share the good news with her followers.

“Wanted to share a good news with my extended family… Today, I received the keys to a place that has lived in my heart for so long… The Shasta Sanctuary.”

She added, “And what makes it even more sacred is that today marks the Vedic New Year, a day of new beginnings… It feels like the universe chose this day to gift me something special. This place… is exactly what I had in my vision And today, I stood there… holding its keys in my hands. I still can’t fully grasp how beautifully God brings dreams into form, in ways we could never plan.”

She further added, “To receive this in Mount Shasta… a place often called the Himalayas of the West… makes it feel even more divine. This land is ALIVE and one can feel it! For years, I wanted to create a space where people can step away from the noise of the world… and can meditate and connect with oneSELF. A digital detox sanctuary…And today, that dream took its first real step into this world.”

She elaborated, “My inspiration comes from the months I’ve spent in silence at the Land of Calm Abiding…

Those retreats showed me how powerful it is to step away… to disconnect… to listen inwardly. In a world that constantly pulls us outward,

I want to create a space that gently brings people back home… to themselves.”

“In a world that constantly pulls us outward,

I want to create a space that gently brings people back home… to themselves. There is still so much work ahead.

So much to build, to shape, to nurture. But today… feels like grace. Thank you, God, for this… For your quiet miracles… For your endless love. Feeling truly grateful.”

Talking about Sushant Singh Rajput, the actor passed away on June 14, 2020, at the age of 34 reportedly through suicide.

He is best remembered for his character portrayal as Manav in the show Pavitra Rishta.

After his stint in television, the actor went to carve his niche in Bollywood.

–IANS

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