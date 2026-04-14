April 14, 2026 8:42 AM हिंदी

Late Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle thanks all for honouring her grandmother: She's seen it all from above

Late Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle thanks all for honouring her grandmother: She's seen it all from above

Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) Legendary singer Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle has taken to her social media account to express gratitude for showering her late grandmother with love and respect.

The proud granddaughter of the legendary singer, took to her social media account and wrote, “So overwhelmed with emotions, I’ll write something when I can, but I have to say that there were so many people who have respected her and honoured her today and beyond it all shown her so much love.”

She added, “I thank you from the bottom of my heart. She deserved every bit of it. I realise that she lives on in every one of us in our hearts forever and she has seen it all from above. Rip legend #asha tai.”

Alongside the caption, Zanai shared a picture from the funeral procession of Asha Bhosle.

In the picture, Asha Bhosle's mortal remains can be seen draped in the Indian tricolour and placed on a bier decorated with flowers.

As soon as the news of the legendary singer’s demise broke, many Bollywood personalities were seen arriving at Bhosle's residence in Mumbai to offer their last respects, on April 12.

The funeral procession that took place on April 13, saw Bollywood personalities like Aamir Khan, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, Vicky Kaushal, and others pay their last respects to the legendary singer.

For the uninitiated, Asha Bhosle passed away on April 12 following multi organ failure.

The legend was admitted to the hospital on April 11 due to severe exhaustion and chest infection as updated by her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle on her social media account.

Asha Bhosle was admitted to the Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai.

The legendary singer who was 92 years of age while passing away, has been a part of the entertainment industry for 83 years.

–IANS

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