Late actor Sethuraman's wife pens emotional post on his sixth death anniversary

Chennai, March 27 (IANS) Uma Sethuraman, the wife of late Tamil actor Sethuraman, who was best known for his performances in the superhit Tamil films ‘Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya’ and ‘Sakka Podu Podu Raja’, has now penned an adorable post remembering him on his sixth death anniversary, saying that she and their family only wished that someday he would come back to them.

Taking to her Instagram page to pen a lengthy post, she wrote, "Another year has passed.It's 26th March 2026. That month of the year that you last breathed. This is the first time in six years of losing you that Sahana has spoken about you. One night crying so hard, she asked, 'Amma why does everyone have two people at home as family and why do I have only one person?' As I answered her that it's not just us. Many families have only one amma, or one appa or some people have one brother or one sister. Each family is different. She asks in return, 'but that's different amma... we had an appa and he is dead. He can't come back.' I had no words to reply back but I prayed so that she could feel better and hugged her tight."

Uma Sethuraman further said, "She never questioned how this happened. She never mentioned she misses her father. I know for sure his presence would have made her childhood better. No regrets to something that we can't get back."

She then wrote, "We only wish that someday you will come back to us @dr_sethu. Keeping our doors and hearts open. Your holding our little children's fingers and walking beside us each day of our lives. I may be strong for my children...at work...at home....But I still miss you."

The wife of the late actor then said, "When I look back and think why I didn't go through sleepless nights for months, why didn't I feel depressed, how could I just eat normally, sleep normally, How could I work long hours, why don't I remember when I cried last. I know why. Ma ..... I know you are watching us each day. You are taking us through every moment. You are there at every decision. You are the light when the way ahead is a dark path. I still feel your love. I still love you. I still feel your heartbeat right next to mine. Nothing has changed in these six years. I only feel more attached to you. My heart beats for you and only you today and forever."

--IANS

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