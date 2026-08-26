August 26, 2026 7:47 PM हिंदी

Lankan delegation's India visit helps island nation strengthen its food safety systems

Lankan delegation's India visit helps island nation strengthen its food safety systems

Colombo, Aug 26 (IANS) The recent visit of a Sri Lankan Ministry of Health delegation to India came at a time when the island nation has been making efforts to strengthen food safety governance and modernise regulatory approaches. The insights gained during the visit to India, a report highlighted on Wednesday, will help Sri Lanka in its efforts to establish a food safety bureau, strengthen food labelling oversight and advance priorities under the International Health Regulations (2005), Joint External Evaluation (JEE) and National Action Plan for Health Security (NAPHS).

The Lankan health ministry delegation was on a study visit to India aimed at strengthening the island nation's food safety systems, enhancing regulatory oversight and better protecting consumers. During the July 27-31 visit, the delegation visited the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) in New Delhi as part of a technical exchange supported by the Ministry of Health, the World Health Organization (WHO) and FSSAI.

The delegation comprised officials from the Directorate of Environment, Occupational Health and Food Safety, Food Control Administration Unit (FCAU) and Medical Research Institute (MRI), the WHO stated.

During the visit, the Lankan delegation met Indian counterparts to better understand how food safety systems are governed, regulated and monitored across the country. The officials were informed about India's use of digital technologies to improve efficiency, transparency and evidence-informed decision-making. Discussions also examined ways to monitor food advertising and labelling requirements, including emerging challenges linked to online food marketing.

"Strengthening food safety requires strong systems, effective regulation and continuous learning. Opportunities for technical exchange such as this allow countries to learn from one another's experiences and identify practical approaches that can be adapted to national contexts," mentioned WHO Representative to Sri Lanka, Rajesh Sambhajirao Pandav.

"As food systems continue to evolve, partnerships and knowledge exchange remain important tools for building stronger, more resilient food safety systems that protect health and support consumer confidence," he added.

--IANS

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