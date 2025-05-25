May 25, 2025 7:46 PM हिंदी

Lalu Prasad Yadav expels son Tej Pratap from RJD for six years for ‘immoral behaviour’ (Lead)

Patna, May 25 (IANS) In a dramatic turn of events, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav expelled his elder son Tej Pratap Yadav from both the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Yadav family for six years, citing his (Tej Pratap) “irresponsible behaviour” and deviation from party and family values.

The announcement was made by Lalu Prasad on the social media platform X. “Ignoring moral values in personal life weakens our collective struggle for social justice. The activities, public conduct and irresponsible behaviour of the eldest son are not in accordance with our family values. Therefore, I remove him from the party and family. From now on, he will have no role in either.”

Lalu Prasad added that people are free to decide whether to maintain relations with Tej Pratap or not. “He is capable of seeing the good and bad and merits and demerits of his personal life. Whosoever will have relations with him should decide at their own discretion.”

The expulsion comes shortly after photos and a video of Tej Pratap Yadav with a woman named Anushka Yadav went viral on social media.

One of the images depicted her performing Karva Chauth rituals for Tej Pratap. The couple had recently gone public with their long-term relationship, which reportedly spanned over 12 years.

Sources close to the family suggest Lalu Prasad Yadav was taken aback by the nature and timing of the revelation, particularly as it came without consultation or prior family discussion.

Reacting to the developments, Tejashwi Yadav, Leader of the Opposition in Bihar and Tej Pratap’s younger brother, addressed the media, stating: “Personal life and political life are different. As far as my elder brother is concerned, he has the right to make decisions about his personal life. But we came to know about this only through the media. We were not informed.”

He further said the family cannot support actions that damage public image and credibility: “We are public representatives and must uphold the dignity expected from us. We do not endorse or tolerate behaviour that brings disrepute to the family or the party.”

Tejashwi reaffirmed his support for Lalu Yadav's decision, saying the party president has made his sentiments clear and that the party stands by them.

Tej Pratap Yadav, an MLA from Hassanpur and former Environment Minister and Forest and Climate Change Minister, has frequently found himself in controversy due to erratic public behaviour and unorthodox statements.

His strained relationship with both his former wife, Aishwarya Rai and family members has long fueled speculation about internal discord.

--IANS

ajk/dan

