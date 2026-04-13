Lalit Pandit reveals how Asha Bhosle would sing every song on her own terms: She didn't like interruptions

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) Ace music composer Lalit Pandit, shared a fun anecdote about the legendary singer Asha Bhosle, further recalling the sheer happiness while working with her.

Talking to IANS in an exclusive conversation, Lalit Pandit, from the iconic Jatin - Lalit duo recalled how whole recording a song, Asha Bhosle would first listen to their instructions and abide by it, only to record the song further in her own style and choice.

“When we worked with others, we often had to say, “Cut here, sing this much, sing that much.” But she didn’t like interruptions,” said Lalit.

He added, “She would first sing the song as we wanted. After finishing, she would ask, “Are you happy now?” Then she would say, “Now don’t stop me, I will sing the whole song together. And when she sang like that, we hardly needed to cut anything because she sang so perfectly. Her expressions were live and natural. She was truly a great artist and our last legend.”

Further calling Asha Bhosle as a prankster and a lion hearted lady, Pandit said, “She was always mischievous. She was a lion-hearted lady, I must say. She was very cheerful. Before every song, she would come to our studio and rehearse.”

He added, “When our work would get over in the evening, she would come and we would sit comfortably, recall songs, and talk a lot. It was always fun talking to her. On recording days, we would work only with her,nothing else, just Asha ji’s dubbing.

“She would come, we would chat, and at lunchtime we would eat together and talk a lot. Then she would start singing,” he further said.

The musician further expressed gratitude for being able to work with the legend.

“We are very fortunate to have had the opportunity to work with her. In fact, in our first movie, Khiladi, all the songs were sung by Asha ji. Then there were many films in which all the songs were sung by her, like Pyaar Kisi Se Hota Hai, and also Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, in which she sang the beautiful song “Zara Sa Jhoom Loon.”

He added, “We have had the opportunity to spend very memorable time with her, and we have been fortunate to receive her blessings and support in our career.”

Talking about the stalwart singer's demise, Lalit Pandit said, “It is very sad that she is no more. Everyone in the world is saddened by this. But through her voice and her songs, she will always remain among us, alive, and she will always be in our memories.”

He added, “The sad news is that there are no more legendary artists like Asha ji. But I feel that the songs she has given us, the songs that have contributed so much to our industry and the music world, should be celebrated.”

–IANS

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