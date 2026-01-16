Lahore meeting clears new ISI plan: Drugs, guns and Khalistan movement revival via Punjab

New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANS) Fresh Intelligence inputs suggest that Pakistan-based actors are trying to flood the Punjab market with drugs, arms and ammunition. At a recent meeting that was held in Lahore, it was decided that the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) would lead this operation. The modus operandi is to flood Punjab with drugs, arms and ammunition.

While this would help the ISI further its Khalistan movement in the state, the rest of the contraband would be moved into Jammu and Kashmir.

Intelligence Bureau officials say that the ISI has come under pressure from the Khalistan elements operating out of Canada and other countries since their Punjab plans are not taking off.

The central agencies and the Punjab Police have managed to keep these elements out of Punjab successfully.

The official further adds that the youth are clearly not buying the idea of a separate Khalistan nation. Various attempts at radicalising the youth have failed and this is largely to do with the elders in the state who have spoken about the ill-effects of this movement.

The BKI feels that if the ideology is not working, then money should be used to recruit youth in Punjab.

The meeting that was held at the Gulbarg locality in Lahore discussed in detail the need to make a fresh push in Punjab.

The drug problem has been immense in the state. It was decided to lure the youth into the Khalistan movement by using both drugs and money, since the ideology is clearly not working.

Intelligence agencies have learnt that the BKI has stocked up huge amounts of drugs, arms and ammunition at the warehouses that it has been provided by the ISI.

The BKI has these facilities set up in Lahore, Islamabad and Faizabad.

Over the last couple of months huge consignments have entered these warehouses and attempts are being made to send the same to India.

Of late, it has been noticed that the Khalistanis are not gaining traction in Punjab.

However, its international campaigns have been largely successful with terror groups such as the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) carrying out referendums in addition to spreading hate against India by using the social media.

The international players are now questioning the ISI as to why their India operations have not been scaled up.

These elements need the support of Pakistan to scale up operations in India. Another official added that the ISI has been actively training Khalistani elements so that they can scale up operations.

Training camps have been activated at Attock, Not Lakhpat, Chakwal and Gujranwala, the Intelligence agencies have learnt. During the recent meeting held at the Gulbarg locality, it was once again reiterated by the ISI that all Khalistani terror groups should work as one entity.

The same strategy is being adopted in the case of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad.

The ISI has told these groups that working together would have a deeper impact and there would be no competition. Further it would also ensure there would be no rivalry between the group.

While the ISI did take time to convince these terror outfit, it had no such problem when it came to the Khalistani terror groups, official have learnt.

While the revival of the Khalistan movement is the main agenda behind this fresh push, the agencies also warn that this strategy also includes Jammu and Kashmir.

The ISI has been finding it hard to smuggle drugs, arms and ammunition into the Union Territory owing to high security along the Line of Control. Several infiltration bids, too, have been foiled in recent months.

Now, Pakistan seeks to send in consignments in large numbers into Punjab and later smuggle it into Jammu and Kashmir by road.

In the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, the ISI has been trying to nurture homegrown terrorists. However it has been finding it hard to send funds to these people.

By enhancing operations along the Punjab border, it is attempting to kill two birds with one stone i.e. revive Khalistan and fund terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, officials have learnt.

--IANS

vicky/rad