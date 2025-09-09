Lady Gaga pens heartfelt note for fiance after VMA win: You are my artist of the year

Los Angeles, Sep 9 (IANS) Hollywood actress-singer Lady Gaga is expressing her gratitude to her fiance Michael Polansky. She took to her Instagram after her VMA (MTV Video Music Awards) win, and shared two pictures.

The first picture is a monochromatic image of her hugging Michael, the second picture shows her looking lovingly at the love of her life. She also penned a long note in the caption, as she spoke about how Michael has been with her through thick and thin, and continues to be her strength.

Lady Gaga was crowned artist of the year at the start of the show at VMAs. She also bagged the award for Best Collaboration for ‘Die with a Smile’ for which she joined forces with Bruno Mars. The track was released as a standalone single on August 16, 2024, and was later included as the closing track of Lady Gaga's studio album ‘Mayhem’.

She wrote, “Dreaming up this album, making the plan, building every vision with you--talking endlessly about what we would create and do for monsters has been an experience I could not have ever imagined. I love how much you love my fans and want them to be happy. It fills my heart with happiness how much you love them because we get to love them every day together, you care as much as I do about people feeling seen in the world. I'm forever grateful for how much you love and fight for me. You work so so hard with me from dawn till dusk every day living the music, performances, and plans with your blood sweat and tears, to see it through every step of the way this year I am the luckiest girl alive. I love you endlessly”.

“Having your creative partnership in our art, business and in love--is a love I've never known. I know you to be a man of many talents, a true renaissance man, your mind and kind heart are what make you shine. I have seen there's nothing you can't do. You are MY artist of the year. And the love of my life. Thank you for making all our MAYHEM dreams come true. I love you P.S. This is the photo by by by our bedside”, she added.

