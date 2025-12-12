'La Pulga' fever grips Delhi ahead of ‘Messi-merising’ December 15

New Delhi, Dec 12 (IANS) Delhi is in the grip of full-blown football frenzy as Lionel Messi – 'La Pulga' – the little magician with the giant footprint prepares to land in the national capital on December 15. What began as buzz has escalated into electricity, with fans counting down the moments until the Argentine legend walks into the Arun Jaitley Stadium. One thing is certain: Delhi isn’t just welcoming a star; it’s getting ready to be utterly 'Messi-merised'.

Across the city, football has spilled onto the streets. Argentina jerseys dominate marketplaces, graffiti artists are splashing Messi tributes across walls, and neighbourhood gullies echo with kids trying to bend the ball like La Pulga.

“For us, this is bigger than a festival,” said a fan from Karol Bagh who has been collecting Messi posters since he was 6. “Messi coming to Delhi feels unreal. I haven’t slept properly for a week.”

Fan clubs are gearing up with early-morning queues, drum-led chants, and massive tifos set to unfurl the instant Messi steps onto the turf. A college student from South Campus, summed up the excitement: “I’ve watched Messi my whole life on TV. To see him walk out in front of me – that’s a childhood dream finally taking shape.”

Inside the stadium, preparations mirror the hype. Security teams and volunteers are bracing for a massive early surge, with stands expected to fill long before the programme begins.

But the frenzy goes deeper than a single visit. Messi’s arrival underscores just how sharply football’s pulse has quickened in India. In a country where cricket has long dominated, the sheer scale of Messi’s draw shows how firmly the beautiful game has taken root in the dreams of young players.

“Messi is the reason I picked up a football,” said a 14-year-old fan, practising step-overs outside his school in Dwarka. “If I get to see him once, even from far away, that’s enough motivation for the next 10 years.”

Come December 15, when Messi steps out and the roar rises to the sky, Delhi won’t just witness a global icon; it will watch an entire city lose itself, happily and wholeheartedly, to La Pulga fever.

Arguably the greatest footballer to ever play the game, Messi is set to embark on a three-day, four-city tour of India on December 13, 14, and 15.

As part of the tour, the Argentine forward will visit Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi. The tour will conclude in the capital, where Messi is also expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

