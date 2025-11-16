November 16, 2025 7:47 PM हिंदी

L-G Manoj Sinha lauds J&K Police for busting interstate terror module

Jammu, Nov 16 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday lauded police for busting an interstate terror module by timely intelligence and coordinated action, thereby preventing a number of terror attacks across the country by the white collar terror module.

Addressing a function here, the L-G said that J&K Police have achieved a major breakthrough by busting an interstate terror module, thereby preventing a series of attacks planned by terrorists across the country.

“J&K Police successfully busted the terror module linked to the recent Red Fort blast by timely intelligence and coordinated action,” the L-G said, adding that he was profoundly grieved over the unfortunate incident at Nowgam Police Station, where an accidental explosion occurred during the forensic examination of explosive material recovered from the arrested terrorists.

“A team of officials was collecting samples of the explosives seized from the terrorists involved in the Red Fort blast. Tragically, we lost brave J&K Police personnel and officials. I express my heartfelt solidarity with the bereaved families,” the L-G said.

Significantly, Manoj Sinha emphasised that the explosion had no terror angle or outside intervention and was purely accidental in nature.

He praised the dedication and professionalism of the J&K Police, saying that their swift action had saved countless lives by preventing terror attacks across the country.

Authorities have initiated a detailed inquiry into the Nowgam incident while support has been extended to the injured and the families of the martyrs, he added.

A team of central forensic experts of the NSG arrived at Nowgam police station earlier in the day. The team collected samples and interacted with local police officials.

Local police officials were sampling the explosive material seized from a white collar terror module in Faridabad when an accidental explosion took place inside Nowgam police station around 11.20 p.m. on November 14. Nine people were killed in the Nowgam blast, while 31 others were injured.

