Dayanand Shetty on Single Papa: Men can be crime-solving detectives and be your child's nanny

Mumbai, Dec 6 (IANS) Actor Dayanand Shetty, popularly known as Daya, will be seen as a “manny” in the upcoming series “Single Papa”. He says it's very special to be able to play a character with so much warmth and love.

Dayanand, who plays the manny Parbat Singh to Gaurav Gehlot's to be adopted son Amul, said: "He's a character unlike anything I've played so far. It's very special to be able to play a character with so much warmth and love.”

The actor says his character “captures the idea that gender should never limit the roles people take on in society.”

“Women can be caretakers and CEO's. Men can be crime-solving detectives and be your child's Nanny. Parbat doesn't care what people think; he knows how to do his job, and he does it better than anyone else around, and he prides himself on it,” added Dayanand.

“Single Papa” stars Manoj Pahwa, Kunal Kemmu, Prajakta Koli, Neha Dhupia and Ayesha Raza Mishra. The series follows Gaurav Gehlot, a lovable man-child whose emotional age can best be described as “work in progress.”

His sudden decision to adopt a baby right after his divorce, leaves his family so shocked they briefly consider rebooting him. What follows is unprecedented kalesh as the Gehlots scramble to understand how a man who still misplaces his socks plans to raise a whole human.

Single Papa will premiere on December 12 on Netflix.

Dayanand is best known for his role as Senior Inspector Daya in India's longest-running television police procedural, CID.] He was inducted into the Gold Awards Hall of Fame in 2018.

In films, he was last seen in Singham Again by Rohit Shetty. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff. It is the fifth installment of Shetty's Cop Universe franchise.

