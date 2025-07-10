Kusha Kapila calls her co-production 'Vyarth', a mirror reflecting struggle against typecasting

Mumbai, July 10 (IANS) Actress and social media star Kusha Kapila has stepped into the role of a co-producer with her upcoming short film 'Vyarth'. The official poster of the film was unveiled on Thursday. Kusha has called the film a mirror which reflects the struggle against typecasting in the film industry.

Kusha Kapila doubles up in the film as an actor and a co-producer. This move highlights her growth as an actor, demonstrating a deeper commitment to storytelling and a desire to bring impactful narratives to life. It also signifies her potential as a versatile performer, beyond her widely celebrated online persona.

Talking about the film Kusha told IANS, “‘Vyarth’ is more than just a film; it's a mirror reflecting the very real struggle against typecasting in our industry, a challenge central to Bhumi's journey. As an actor, you dive deep into your character's soul but as a producer, you have to pull back and look at the entire picture”.

The film tells the story of an underrated actress Bhumi who is tired of being typecast in conventional roles. Her aspirations are seemingly crushed when she receives an offer for the role of a mother. The plot takes an intriguing turn when Bhumi's younger flatmate, Meenakshi, seeks her help with the very same audition.

“It's a powerful shift from 'how do I deliver this line?' to 'how do all these elements create impact?' This journey, from making funny videos in my room to acting in films and now co-producing, feels like a natural evolution”, she added.

The film is written by Fahim Irshad. Casting Director Romil Modi is also associated with films like Laapata Ladies, All we Imagine as Light. The film is directed and produced by Pankaj Dayani, who has been an assistant director on the Rajkummar Rao-starrer ‘Newton’.

