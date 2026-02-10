Kunickaa Sadanand draws line as troll compares her son with Kumar Sanu

Mumbai, Feb 10 (IANS) Actress Kunickaa Sadanand, who was recently seen in the 19th edition of “Bigg Boss”, has strongly reacted to a social media troll who dragged her family into an online controversy, drawing comparisons involving veteran singer Kumar Sanu.

The actress addressed the issue after a troll referenced an old conversation featuring Kunickaa and social media personality Tanya Mittal, alleging details about Kumar Sanu’s personal life and making an objectionable comparison involving Kunickaa’s son Ayaan.

The social media user on X, formerly called Twitter, had shared an AI image of Kumar Sanu and Kunickaa’s son drawing comparisons between their physical features.

The caption mentioned: “ Hey, um—how do I say this? We all have witnessed it. We’ve seen Kunika, we’ve heard her, okay? We’ve literally watched her talking to #TanyaMittal about her relationship with Kumar Sanu—about how his married home was broken and all that. But I think she forgot one very, very, very important detail. @Kunickaa tabhi sach batana tha na babu.”

Calling the remarks unacceptable, Kunickaa said the matter had crossed all limits.

“Ok now this is getting out of hand. Involving my family members and another person who has ‘Personality Rights’. I’m not letting this gutter mouth get away. Madam Chaturvedi, wait and watch.

Kunickaa further questioned the intent behind such online attacks and directly addressed Tanya Mittal and her fandom, asking whether such behaviour was truly a source of happiness or a display of “vicious strength” under the garb of popularity.

“And finally i ask @itanyamittal and her fandoms is this really what makes you all happy, and gloat over your popularity or vicious strength.”

Kunickaa is known for her various characters in many Indian films as a villain and in comic roles. Also a singer, she has released three pop albums titled Lakhon Mein Ek released in 1996, and Kunickaa which was released in 2002. She released her third album named Joombish in 2006.

Manju Asrani, wife of well known comic actor Asrani gave Kunickaa her first break as an actress in a TV serial. Her second break was a role in the TV serial Adalat, directed by Dheeraj Kumar.

Kunickaa began her film career at the age of 28 in a 1988 horror Hindi movie named Kabrastan. She has acted in many negative roles in movies like Beta, Gumraah and Khiladi.

Kunickaa has acted in 110 films in 25 years. In her journey in cinema, she worked in movies such as King Uncle, Kohra, Aa Gale Lag Jaa, Baazi, Loafer, Fareb, Hum Saath Saath Hain and Fugly among many others.

She played mother to an 18-year-old in Swabhimaan. Her latest works include Dilli Wali Thakur Gurls. She was also seen in Kittie Party,Dollar Bahu and Sanjog Se Bani Sangini among many others.

--IANS

dc/