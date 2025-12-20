Kunal Kemmu flaunts his ‘arms and ammunition’ in the gym

Mumbai, Dec 20 (IANS) Filmmaker-actor Kunal Kemmu is clearly sweating it out in the gym, and the results are hard to miss as he showcased his perfect “arms and ammunition.”

The actor took to Instagram to share a glimpse of him proudly flexing his toned arms and chiselled frame. In the first image, the actor is seen flaunting his beefed up biceps and the second photograph features him showcasing his perfect abs.

“Arms and Ammunition,” he wrote as the caption.

Kunal made his directorial debut in 2024 with Madgaon Express. It stars an ensemble cast of Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam.

As an actor, his last appearance was in the film Kanjoos Makhichoos directed by Vipul Mehta. The film is based on the famous Gujarati play Sajan Re Jhooth Mat Bolo. The film also stars Shweta Tripathi, Piyush Mishra, Alka Amin, Rajeev Gupta and Raju Srivastava.

Known for his perfect comic timing, Kunal’s popular work includes films such as Golmaal series, Kalyug, Dhol, Lootcase, Malang, Go Goa Gone, Traffic signal and many others.

He is currently seen in the series ‘Single Papa’ on Netflix. The show also stars Manoj Pahwa, Kunal Kemmu, Dayanand Shetty, Prajakta Koli, Neha Dhupia and Ayesha Raza Mishra.

The series follows Gaurav Gehlot, a lovable man-child whose emotional age can best be described as “work in progress.”

His sudden decision to adopt a baby right after his divorce, leaves his family so shocked they briefly consider rebooting him. What follows is unprecedented kalesh as the Gehlots scramble to understand how a man who still misplaces his socks plans to raise a whole human.

Kunal Kemmu will next be seen in Prime Video’s upcoming web series ‘Gulkanda Tales’ directed by Raj & DK of ‘The Family Man’ fame, where he will share the screen with Pankaj Tripathi and Patralekha in key roles.

