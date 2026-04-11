Kunal Ganjawala shares a fun anecdote from Salman Khan's Dil Keh Raha Hai' song

Mumbai, April 11 (IANS) Singer Kunal Ganjawala revealed an exciting story behind the beloved track "Dil Keh Raha Hai" from Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor's movie "Kyon Ki".

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Kunal shared that he and composer Himesh Reshammiya ended up recording the entire track within just 20 minutes.

He told IANS, "The story behind it is very funny. So, when I sang the song, I received the lyrics via SMS. We were in the studio, and I got a call from Himesh Bhai (Reshammiya). His dad was supervising everything at the time, as Himesh himself was busy with another sitting."

Kunal added that Himesh had told him over the call that "We need the same romantic and youthful vibe as 'Hum Dum Suniyo Re' because this song his for Salman Bhai (Khan)".

After the song was already recorded, Himesh came to the studio and told his father, "Dad, this is not what I want. Maybe you misunderstood what I wanted."

Then they ended up completing the song in just 15-20 minutes.

"Himesh had a very clear picture of what he wanted," shared Kunal.

Talking about "Kyon Ki", made under the direction of Priyadarshan, the film has been backed by Sunil Manchanda and Mukesh Talreja under the banners of Orion Pictures and MAD Entertainment Ltd.

The film is a remake of Priyadarshan's own 1986 Malayalam outing "Thalavattam", which was inspired by the 1975 film of the title "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest", based on Ken Kesey's 1962 novel of the same name.

With Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor as the lead, the project further saw Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Rimi Sen and Om Puri in pivotal roles, along with others.

"Kyon Ki" talks about Anand, a mental hospital patient and a female doctor, Tanvi, who ends up getting emotionally attached to him.

--IANS

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