November 11, 2025 3:42 PM हिंदी

Kunaal Roy Kapur says AI has largely democratised filmmaking

Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Actor Kunaal Roy Kapur, who is receiving a lot of positive response for his streaming show ‘Thode Door Thode Paas’, has shared his opinion on the emergence of AI. The actor has said that people feared that AI will affect filmmakers but in reality, the technology has only given rise to millions of filmmakers across the world.

Talking about the same, he said in a statement, “A good thing that has happened is that technology, phones, etc have completely democratised the whole film-making process. So you have creators coming up from small towns who didn’t have access earlier, which is wonderful, those gatekeepers have gone. Now if you want to be popular on YouTube or Instagram, you could make high quality content and not have a middle man, and that’s because of technology”.

She further mentioned, “So when they say it’s really affected filmmakers, No, there are now millions of more filmmakers and what’s happened is that it has taken the sheen of the filmmakers so now people are like what are you doing that is so special? So creativity has not reduced, it has increased”.

Meanwhile, his show ‘Thode Door Thode Paas’ has already struck a chord with viewers for its warmth, relatability, and humour. Directed by Prashant Bhagia and produced by Manish Trehan, the show also stars Pankaj Kapur, Kunaal Roy Kapur & Mona Singh, in a talented ensemble in a heartwarming narrative about a modern Indian family that’s always online but rarely connected.

The series invites audiences to pause, unplug, and reconnect with what truly matters, which is, family, laughter, and love. In a world that’s always scrolling, it is a gentle reminder to look up, look around, and be a little closer.

‘Thode Door Thode Paas’ streams on ZEE5.

--IANS

aa/

