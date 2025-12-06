December 06, 2025 10:53 AM हिंदी

Deepti Sharma tells Amitabh Bachchan: Began playing cricket because of my brother

Deepti Sharma tells Amitabh Bachchan: Began playing cricket because of my brother

Mumbai, Dec 6 (IANS) Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma in an upcoming episode of the quiz-based reality show “Kaun Banega Crorepati”, will be seen telling megastar Amitabh Bachchan how her brother spotted the cricketer in her first.

Speaking to Big B, Deepti shared how his support and belief played a crucial role in shaping her early journey.

Recalling her childhood days, Deepti told Amitabh Bachchan:“I began playing cricket because of my brother. I used to accompany him to the ground just to watch him play. One day, I was sitting on the stairs when a ball suddenly came towards me.”

“I threw it back from around 40–50 metres, and it directly hit the stumps. People there immediately said, ‘This girl should be playing cricket.’ From that moment, I never looked back and started playing seriously.”

The episode also featured a touching moment when her brother, seated in the audience, expressed his pride.

He said: “I feel proud to be known as Deepti’s brother,”_ acknowledging how far she has come. He also recited a heartfelt poem dedicated to Big B.

In the latest episode, India’s youngest cricket star Shafali Varma, along with her teammates from the India Women’s Cricket Team, joined Amitabh Bachchan.

During the episode, Big B requested their coach Amol Mazumdar to let the girls enjoy some pizza after their win.

Big B told Mazumdar: “Toh sir pureh saal bhar tak pizza khane denge aap inhe? Ab toh ye world cup jeet kar aaye hain. Ab inhe junk food allowed kar do.”

To which, Amol Mazumdar replies hilariously with: “Nahi”

The icon is currently seen hosting the new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. It is the official Hindi adaptation of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Franchise.

The format follows contestants, who are asked multiple choice questions and must select the correct answer from four possible choices, and are provided with lifelines that may be used if they are uncertain.

The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

