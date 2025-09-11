Kubrra Sait, Arbaz Patel get into a war of words on "Rise And Fall"

Mumbai Sep 11, IANS The storm inside the OTT reality show “Rise and Fall” refuses to calm down, and this week’s spark came when actress Kubbra Sait branded Arbaz Patel a “villain” in the game.

Arbaz Patel reacted to the statement and did not stay silent. He hit back with words that Kubrra found out to be his ego. Arbaz Patel said, “Villains don’t lead; they manipulate – I lead.”

Recently, Arbaz Patel was seen getting into an ugly fight that almost turned into a physical fight with Aarush Bhola. Snapping at Aarush, Arbaz threw the first jab, saying, “Kuch bhi nahi karra hai tu, mai to sochra hun ki Delhi wale afsoos karre honge ki isko kyun bhej diya. Tera khudka kuch hai hi nahi. (You are not doing anything. Delhiites must be regretting sending you the show. You have nothing of your own.” Aarush shot back, “Tera kya hai khud ka? (What do you have of your own?) Arbaz hit harder – “Mera kya hai vo dikhra hai… Beta, Delhi vale to thukte bhi nahi honge tere upar. (Everybody can see what I have. Delhiites must not be even spitting at you.” Aarush snapped back, “Tere upar to duniya thukti hai! (The world spits at you.)”

What followed was hurling of abuses, pushing, shoving, and a near fistfight that shocked everyone. Other contestants rushed in to separate the two before they actually hit each other. Talking about the show, the game of Rise and Fall this week saw the house split between Workers and Rulers, with Arjun Bijlani, Kubbra Sait, Sangeeta Phogat, Anaya Bangar, Aarush Bhola, Akriti Negi, and Noorin Sha hustling as Workers, while Kiku Sharda, Dhanashree Verma, Aditya Narayan, Aahana Kumra, Bali, Nayandeep Rakshit, Arbaz Patel, and Pawan Singh held the throne as Rulers. The show is hosted by businessman and Shark Tank fame Ashneer Grover.

