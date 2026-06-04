K'taka Min Jarkiholi denies CM ambitions, says was not positioning himself for top post

Bengaluru, June 4 (IANS) Karnataka Minister Satish Jarkiholi, a close associate of Congress Working Committee (CWC) Member and former CM Siddaramaiah, denied Chief Minister ambitions behind his bid for the state Congress Committee chief post. He clarified that he was not positioning himself for the Chief Minister’s race.

He made the statement while addressing a press conference in Bengaluru. “I am not someone who was trying to prove myself as a contender for the Chief Minister’s post by seeking the KPCC president position,” he said.

Satish Jarkiholi spoke on cabinet responsibilities, party positions, internal Congress dynamics, and political speculation regarding future leadership in Karnataka.

On speculation that he missed out on the KPCC president post, Jarkiholi clarified that it is not correct to say he was denied the position. He said the party high command has been consistently following a “one man, one post” principle, and that when D.K. Shivakumar was brought into the role, there were specific reasons behind the decision.

He further said that had he not become a minister, he would have become KPCC president, but he had wanted both responsibilities.

Responding to comparisons with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Jarkiholi said there is no rule that one must first become KPCC president to become Chief Minister.

“Did Siddaramaiah become Chief Minister only after being KPCC president? One does not need to be KPCC president to become CM,” he said.

He added that he had expressed interest in both the KPCC post and a ministerial position, and remarked that he could have become KPCC president if he had insisted.

Addressing questions about whether he is being projected as a future Chief Minister candidate for 2028, Jarkiholi said, “Let us see. There are still two years left.” He also asked why B.K. Hariprasad should not become Chief Minister in the future.

Jarkiholi said he has already worked in the Public Works Department (PWD) portfolio for three years and added that it remains to be seen how Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar will handle the upcoming allocation of departments.

He further said that one ministerial post has been allotted to his district and expressed confidence that another ministerial position may also be given.

The minister added that it is unclear how the Congress party will utilise their leadership, but stated that they will continue to use their roles effectively within the party.

He also said that although the high command had appointed only one Deputy Chief Minister, there was an expectation that one more post could be given to them, along with representation from other communities. However, he added that he is not currently making any demands.

On the viral audio clip involving former Minister Zameer Ahmad Khan, Jarkiholi said that Khan’s strength is needed within the party and alleged that there is a hand behind the circulation of the audio.

--IANS

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