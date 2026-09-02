KSLTA WTT J30: Tejas survives Amrit scare in boys, top 2 girls seeds out

Bengaluru, Sep 2 (IANS) Top seed Tejas Ravi survived a spirited challenge from compatriot Amrit Dhankar, while the leading seeds continued their progress into the quarterfinals of the KSLTA World Tennis Tour Junior J30 at the SM Krishna Tennis Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Tejas had to dig deep before overcoming Amrit Dhankar 6-3, 5-7, 6-1 in an absorbing Round of 16 encounter.

Meanwhile, in the girls' section, Zoha Qureshi knocked out top seed Shaivi Gaurav Dalal 6-3, 6-3 for the biggest upset of the tournament so far, while there was disappointment for second seed Karthika Padmakumar too, who retired while trailing Akshita Antil 4-6, 2-3.

Local lass and fourth seed Shreeniti Chowdhury recovered from losing the opening set to defeat Anjhalle Meka 4-6, 6-1, 6-3. The home crowd had more to cheer as two other seeds -- third seed Disha Kumar was in dominant form, defeating Tanusshri Maneni Sathesh 6-1, 6-2, while fifth seed Aahida Singh continued her impressive campaign with a convincing 6-0, 6-3 win over Deepthi Venkatesan.

The 17-year-old Tejas, who trains at Transform Academy and studies at Jain Sports School, made a fast start, breaking Amrit in the opening game. Amrit immediately hit back, but Tejas broke again twice to race to a 5-1 lead. He surrendered his serve in the seventh game before closing out the set 6-3.

The second set saw the momentum swing dramatically. Tejas found himself trailing 0-3 but fought his way back to lead 5-3 after breaking Amrit twice. Just when it appeared Tejas had taken control, Amrit produced another fightback, breaking back and winning four successive games to take the set 7-5.

The deciding set, however, took a different turn. With the score at 1-1, Amrit twisted his ankle and was visibly hampered in his movement. Tejas capitalised on the opportunity, stepping up his aggression to win the next five games and seal the match 6-1.

The victory was particularly significant given that the two youngsters had met previously in a school tournament in Pollachi, where Amrit had emerged victorious. Tejas thus reversed that result when it mattered most on the international junior stage.

RESULTS (ALL INDIANS UNLESS MENTIONED IN BRACKETS):

BOYS SINGLES (ROUND OF 16): 1-Tejas Ravi bt Amrit Dhankar 6-3, 5-7, 6-1; 3-Niyanth Badrinarayanan (USA) bt Ishaan Badagi 6-1, 6-3; Shlok Chauhan bt 7-Ayan Shetty 6-2, 6-1; 2-Ahan Shetty bt Aarush Kote (USA) 6-0, 6-3; Varad Undre bt 8-Nithinbarath KS 6-3, 3-0 (retd); 4-Vivaan Mirdha bt Neel Kelkar 6-2, 6-4; Mahijeet Pradhan bt Vishwak Reddy Gunampally4-6, 6-1, 7-5; 6-Fazal Ali Meer bt Paranjay Siwach Paranjay 7-5, 6-3.

BOYS DOUBLES (ROUND OF 16): 1-Ahan Shetty/Ayan Shetty bt Neil Ambekar/Pradyumna Tatachar 6-1, 6-1; Neel Kelkar/Mahijeet Pradhan bt Manan Rai/Evan Saha 7-6 (6), 6-3; Nithinbarath KS /Abhivadya Misra bt Jagruth Kasireddy /Puneeth Manohar 6-2, 6-3; Malay Keyurbhai Minjrola /can Lawani (CHN) bt 3-Amrit Dhankar/Tejas Ravi 6-4, 1-6, 10-8.

GIRLS SINGLES (ROUND OF 16): Akshita Antil Vs. 2-Karthika Padmakumar 4-6, 3-2 (retd); Bawyasri Asr bt 7-Tejaswi Manneni 6-2, 6-4; 3-Disha Kumar bt Tanusshri Maneni Sathesh 6-1, 6-2; 5-Aahida Singh bt Deepthi Venkatesan 6-0, 6-3; 8-Riddhi Shinde bt Aditi Paturi (USA) 6-4, 6-2; 4-Shreeniti Chowdhury bt Anjhalle Meka 4-6, 6-1, 6-3; 6-Vasundra Balajee Vs. Banu Gnanasigamani Aswin 6-2, 6-3; Zoha Qureshi bt 1-Shaivi Gaurav Dalal 6-3, 6-3.

--IANS

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