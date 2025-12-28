Krystle D’Souza shares how a small role in ‘Dhurandhar’ turned into a big moment for her

Mumbai, Dec 28 (IANS) Actress Krystle D’Souza has opened up about a defining moment in her career as she reflected on her experience in “Dhurandhar.”

Speaking exclusively to IANS, she shared how what began as a small role in the film unexpectedly became a significant milestone for her, especially as it gave her the opportunity to be part of a powerful ensemble cast featuring some of the industry’s most respected names. Krystle D’Souza featured in the song “Shararat” from Dhurandhar, sung by Jasmine Sandlas and Madhubanti Bagchi. The track, which also stars Ayesha Khan, has quickly become an instant chartbuster on social media.

Expressing her desire to be part of the ensemble cast of the film, Krystle mentioned that being part of the Ranveer Singh starrer feels like a dream come true for her. The ‘Chehre’ actress shared that simply getting the opportunity to share screen space with actors like Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and R. Madhavan was a huge achievement in itself. Krystle revealed that she initially did not know how much screen time she would get in the song, but she agreed to be part of the project because of its strong ensemble cast.

Krystle shared, “To be honest, this feels like a dream. Just sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and R. Madhavan is a huge deal for me. I didn’t know how much footage or screen time I would get in the song, but I still said yes because I heard that the film had such a strong ensemble cast with so many incredible actors.”

“I wanted to be a part of it in any capacity, even if it was a small one. I’m truly happy that what began as a small opportunity turned into something really big for me.”

“Dhurandhar,” directed by Aditya Dhar, stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, Gaurav Gera, and Naveen Kaushik. The action thriller was released in theatres on December 5.

