Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah get emotional as twin sons meet ‘Mami’ Sunita Ahuja for the first time since birth

Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) An emotional and heartwarming moment unfolded as celebrity couple Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah’s twin sons finally met their “Mami” Sunita Ahuja for the very first time since their birth.

The touching reunion came after Sunita Ahuja recently appeared on the cooking reality show Celebrity Laughter Chefs, where the coldness amidst family seemed to melt with them warming up to each other.

In a video shared by the host channel on their social media account, Krushna and Kashmera’s twin boys, Rayaan and Krishang, who are around 7 years old, were seen meeting Sunita, who is their grandmother, marking a significant moment for the family.

In the video, Sunita Ahuja appeared overwhelmed and overjoyed as she met her grandsons for the first time in all these years.

Krushna Abhishek, while sharing the moment on his social media story, revealed how special and long-awaited this meeting was for everyone involved.

Adding a light-hearted touch to the emotional moment, Kashmera Shah was seen interacting playfully with her sons.

She asked them, “Are you scared of me?”, to which the boys innocently nodded in affirmation.

Turning the moment humorous, Kashmera then pointed towards Sunita Ahuja and said, “Now meet the person your mother is scared of,” leaving everyone amused.

For those unaware, Sunita Ahuja is married to actor Govinda, and Krushna Abhishek is Govinda’s nephew.

The families had reportedly been estranged for a very long time due to personal differences, and the ladies, Sunita and Kashmera, especially had indulged in mudslinging as well.

Upon meeting Sunita after a very long time, Krushna was visibly seen breaking down emotionally, and lied down on the floor and apologised to his “mami” for any pain caused over the years by him.

Responding to his apology, Sunita said that Krushna is like her own son and that she forgives him, urging everyone to move forward.

Kashmera was also seen getting emotional, breaking down in tears and apologising to Sunita. She said, "I am so sorry."

Govinda was seen missing in the emotional reunion.

–IANS

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