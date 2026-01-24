January 24, 2026 5:42 PM हिंदी

KRK firing incident: Actor sent to police custody till January 27

Mumbai, Jan 24 (IANS) Actor-producer and self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R. Khan has been sent to police custody till January 27 after a case of use of a weapon was registered against him.

While producing KRK in the court, the police said that two rounds were fired and one cartridge was found. The motive behind the firing is not yet known. KRK's lawyer said that an unidentified man opened fire at two different flats. He said that the distance between the two buildings is 400 meters and the range of weapons is 20 meters. He shared that he doesn’t know the man. There is no acquaintance, there was no intention to fire.

KRK was arrested by Mumbai Police in connection with a firing incident that occurred on January 18, 2026, in the Oshiwara area of Andheri, Mumbai. Police investigations found that two bullets struck the Nalanda Society, with impact marks on the second and fourth floors of the residential building, though no injuries were reported.

After initial CCTV footage yielded no leads, forensic analysis suggested the shots may have been fired from KRK’s nearby bungalow. During questioning at the Oshiwara police station, KRK admitted to discharging the firearm, a licensed weapon registered in his name, and said he fired the shots while cleaning and testing the gun, aiming at a nearby mangrove area, but that strong winds caused the bullets to deviate and hit the building.

Authorities seized the gun and registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act, and a court has remanded him to police custody for further investigation. The exact motive and whether the incident was negligent or intentional remain under probe as the legal process picks the momentum.

