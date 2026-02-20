Kritika Kamra, Gaurav Kapur’s wedding signing ceremony date finalised for March 11

Mumbai, Feb 20 (IANS) Actor Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur will formalize their union in an intimate signing ceremony on March 11, at the television presenter’s residence in Mumbai.

The couple will exchange vows in the presence of immediate family, followed by a private celebration with close family and closest friends.

A source close to the couple said: “Kritika and Gaurav wanted their wedding to feel authentic and personal rather than extravagant. While they deeply value tradition, they also wanted the celebrations to mirror who they are warm, rooted, elegant and surrounded by the people who truly matter to them.”

“The 12th party is being planned with a grand thought in Mumbai that beautifully captures their shared love for timeless aesthetics and meaningful gatherings.”

Kritika and Gaurav are wrapping up their professional commitments to immerse themselves in their wedding celebrations in March fully.

A source close to the couple had earlier shared, “Both Kritika and Gaurav are extremely dedicated to their work, so it was important for them to responsibly close all prior commitments before shifting their focus entirely to their wedding. They don’t want to rush through this special time.”

Kritika, who recently began shooting for an independent genre film, has been committed to completing her schedule seamlessly. The project, filmed on a start-to-finish schedule, is expected to wrap by the first week of March.

The actress has been balancing long shoot hours while simultaneously coordinating personal work.

Gaurav, on the other hand, has been juggling a packed schedule with his hosting commitments for the ongoing World Cup. Post the March celebrations, Gaurav is expected to resume work commitments.

“The idea is to be fully present, not thinking about shoots, scripts, or schedules. Once March begins, they plan to switch into complete bride-and-groom mode and enjoy every moment with family and close friends,” the source added.

--IANS

dc/