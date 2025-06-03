Kritika Kamra completes shooting for Anusha Rizvi's drama in Delhi

Mumbai, June 3 (IANS) Actress Kritika Kamra has concluded shooting for filmmaker Anusha Rizvi’s upcoming female led dramedy in New Delhi, right after she wrapped up “Matka King”.

The upcoming film, stars Kritika in the lead role, also features Farida Jalal, Juhi Babbar and Shreya Dhanwanthary in prominent parts.

Shot entirely in Delhi, the film brings together a compelling cast under the sharp and distinctive direction of Rizvi, known for her critically acclaimed Peepli Live. The project marks a significant milestone for Kritika as she headlines this unique completely female dominant narrative laced with touches of comedy.

“Shooting in Delhi brought an authenticity to the film that would have been hard to replicate elsewhere. Kritika, Juhi, and Shreya brought incredible energy to the set, and Anusha’s vision for this project is both bold and refreshing,” says a source close to the production.

The source added: “This film is a female led drama and has elements of comedy in it and Kritika is at the very heart of it.”

Talking about Matka King, the film also stars Vijay Varma. Directed by "Sairat" and "Fandry" maker Nagraj Manjule, "Matka King" is a tale set in the gritty world of 1960s Mumbai.

"Matka King" is expected to chronicle the journey of an enterprising cotton trader in Mumbai who starts a new gambling game called Matka, taking the city by storm and democratizing a terrain previously reserved for the rich and elite.

For those who do not know, during the initial days, Matka involved betting on cotton's opening and closing rates from the New York Cotton Exchange to the Bombay Cotton Exchange. However, in the 1960s, the system was replaced with other ways of generating random numbers, including pulling slips from a matka.

The series also stars Sai Tamhankar, Gulshan Grover, and Siddharth Jadhav in significant roles, along with others. Written by Abhay Koranne and Nagraj Manjule, the project has been produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Manjule, along with Gargi Kulkarni, Ashish Aryan, and Ashwini Sidwani, under the banner of Roy Kapur Films.

--IANS

dc/