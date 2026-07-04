Kriti Sanon steps out for dinner with rumoured beau Kabir Bahia

Mumbai, July 4 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon was spotted stepping out for a dinner outing with her rumoured boyfriend, Kabir Bahia, in Mumbai on Friday evening.

Though the duo arrived at the same venue, they entered the restaurant separately.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, Kabir was seen arriving first, dressed casually in an oversized white T-shirt paired with light blue denims and sneakers.

A few moments later, Kriti arrived in a chic all-black ensemble, looking classy. Before heading inside, the actress smiled, waved at the paparazzi and flashed a victory sign.

For the uninitiated, Kriti and Kabir have been making headlines for their rumoured relationship over the past year.

Although neither of them has publicly confirmed dating each other, they have frequently been spotted together during vacations, family celebrations and social gatherings.

Most recently, the rumoured couple was seen enjoying a holiday alongside Kriti's sister Nupur Sanon and singer Stebin Ben.

For the uninitiated, talking about Kabir Bahia, he is reportedly a UK-based entrepreneur and businessman with interests in the travel and hospitality sector.

He has largely stayed away from the entertainment industry despite often making headlines due to his alleged relationship with Kriti.

On the work front, Kriti was recently seen in Cocktail 2, where her performance as Ally received appreciation from audiences and critics alike.

The actress made her acting debut in Bollywood with Heropanti alongside Tiger Shroff.

Over the past 12 years, she has established herself as one of Hindi cinema's leading actresses with films such as 'Bareilly Ki Barfi', 'Luka Chuppi', 'Mimi', 'Bhediya', 'Crew', 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' and 'Do Patti'. She also turned producer recently with 'Do Patti' under her banner, Blue Butterfly Films.

–IANS

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