Kriti Sanon treats fans to sister Nupur Sanon’s pre-wedding festivities in ‘Shaadi Dump Part 1’

Mumbai Jan 19 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has shared a carousel post featuring umpteen number of unseen pictures straight from her sister Nupur Sanon's dreamy wedding.

The actress captioned it as, “Shaadi dump part 1.”

The pictures capture pre-wedding celebrations from Nupur's festivities, filled with colour, joy, and intimate family moments.

From a fun haldi to a vibrant and happening sangeet, the pre-wedding events looked all things fun.

Dressed in vibrant lehengas and traditional outfits, Kriti is seen posing with family members. She is also seen sharing warm hugs with the then bride-to-be and dancing happily during the functions. A few close-up shots shared by Kriti highlight intricate mehendi designs, the traditional chooda, and bridal accessories.

In one picture, Nupur is seen performing the traditional kaleera rituals with Kriti sitting below the kaleeras.

Recently, Kriti Sanon had shared how her pet dogs Disco, Phoebe & Zoey were a part of her sister Nupur Sanon's wedding with Stebin Bin.

The actress shared a photo of the decoration of Nupur's Mumbai reception held recently where three statues of their canine babies were a part of the entire reception decoration.

Sharing a picture of the same on her social media account, Kriti wrote, “Disco, Phoebe & Zoey were also a part of our celebration in the cutest way.”

For the uninitiated, Nupur and Stebin got married in Udaipur on the 10th of January in a lavish setup.

Earlier Kriti, who couldn't believe that her younger sister was now a married woman, had taken to her social media account to pen an emotional note. “Words can never be enough to explain what I’m feeling.. still hasn’t sunk in..My little one is married!”

She further wrote, “From holding you in my arms for the first time when I was 5, to now holding your chaadar and seeing you all dressed up as the prettiest bride I’ve ever seen.”

The actress wrote ahead, “My heart is so full seeing you so happy, in love and beginning the next and the most beautiful chapter of your life with the Best life partner we could ever ask for you.”

Talking about her brother-in-law Stebin, Kriti wrote, “@stebinben you’ve been a part of our family for more than 5yrs now and our bond has strengthened with each passing year.. I love you Stebu and I know I’ve gained a brother and a friend for life who’s always gonna be there for me..”

Further, Kriti continued pouring her heart out and wrote, “Seeing you two tie the knot and say your vows has been one of the most emotionally beautiful moments of my life! What precious memories. Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness and love...She is my JAAN and I know she’s yours too.. for life! I’m never really ‘Giving her away’, so Welcome to the Sanon family.”

Ending the note with an adorable mention, Kriti wrote, “P.S. @nupursanon even though I know you’re gonna be 20min away and will keep coming home, the house really feels empty without your laughter, but I’m happy you’ll be spreading joy in 2 houses now...Ufff.. Love you both to the moon & back!”

