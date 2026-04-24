April 24, 2026 5:16 PM हिंदी

Kriti Sanon says success is a blend of hard work, talent and destiny

Kriti Sanon says success is a blend of hard work, talent and destiny

Mumbai, April 24 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, who is currently riding the wave of success owing to the box-office performance of her recent films, has shared how she views the relationship between hard work, talent and destiny.

From her National Award-winning performance in ‘Mimi’ to winning hearts with her emotional depth in ‘Tere Ishk Mein’, Kriti’s journey reflects both evolution and intent. As she gears up for ‘Cocktail 2’, she looked back at how identifying the opportunities and working towards them shaped her journey.

Speaking about the role of timing and opportunity in success, Kriti shared, “I do believe in luck, I do believe a lot in destiny, I feel you know it's always a combination of hard work, talent and destiny and also recognizing opportunities you know. They might just pass you by and you may not see them or you may not jump at them but that courage to take risk, to take the plunge, to take that leap and you know something that scares you but you still kind of just do it anyway. So I think that courage is also very important to recognize that opportunity. Absolutely”.

Her words reflect a grounded perspective on success, where preparation meets timing, but it is courage that bridges the gap.

Meanwhile, the actress is awaiting the release of her upcoming film ‘Cocktail 2’ in which she shares the screen with Rashmika Mandanna and Shahid Kapoor. The film is a sequel to ‘Cocktail’, and features an entirely new starcast. ‘Cocktail 2’ is set to release in cinemas on June 19, 2026.

--IANS

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