Kriti Sanon lauds Aanand L. Rai’s vision, passion on his birthday

Mumbai, June 28 (IANS) Bollywood star Kriti Sanon has shared her best wishes for director Aanand L. Rai on his birthday.

On Saturday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared BTS pictures from her upcoming film ‘Tere Ishk Mein’. The actress also penned a long note in the caption, as she lavished praise on the director, and said that for her it has been a pleasure working with the director on the film.

She wrote, “Happiest Birthday @aanandlrai sir!! It’s been such a pleasure working with you and a journey I’d never forget.. Your vision, your passion and your heart that is full of so much love- makes you so special!! Keep spreading love the way you do! And pls keep making the love stories you do and making our hearts smile! Love you always, your Mukti”.

Earlier, the actress confessed that she is a true blue “90s baby” for life as she was seen grooving to some of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s iconic tracks such as ‘Janam samjha karo’ and ‘Pyar Dilon Ka Mela Hai’.

Kriti took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself getting all dolled up in her vanity van. While getting her make-up done the actress was seen mouthing the lines of the 1999 banger track ‘Janam Samjha Karo’ picturised on Salman and Urmila Matondkar.

Kriti was heard saying, “I love this song” as the 1999 song played in the backdrop.

She added, “What music yaar!”. The song then changed to ‘Pyar Dilon Ka Mela Hai’ from the 2000 film ‘Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge’ starring Salman and Karisma Kapoor. Kriti said, “All songs are amazing” as she discussed the film with her make-up artiste.

The actress wrote in the caption, “90’s Baby for Life!! Part 1”. On the work front, the actress is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ with Dhanush. 'Tere Ishk Mein' is said to be a spiritual successor to the world of ‘Raanjhanaa’, as it delves deeper into themes of unrequited love, longing, and emotional conflict.

--IANS

aa/