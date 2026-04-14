Kriti Sanon followed a calorie-deficient diet to prep for ‘Cocktail 2’

Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) Actress Kriti Sanon, who is gearing up for the release of Cocktail 2, has spoken about her preparation for the sequel to the 2012 cult romantic drama and shared that she was on a “very strict diet” and a “consistent workout routine” to prep for the upcoming film.

“Honestly, during Cocktail, it was the only time when I was on a very strict diet and a consistent workout routine. And for the first time, I followed a calorie deficit diet, which had never happened in my life. We were shooting in Italy, in Sicily… and when it comes to food there, it’s mostly pizza, pasta, pizza… all of that. And I was like… ah,” Kriti said in a statement.

Earlier, she had revealed the emotional reason behind choosing the film, sharing, “Tere Ishk Mein was so emotionally draining, it had completely emptied me emotionally. I felt I needed something light and fun, and that’s when Cocktail came my way.”

Highlighting the importance of balance, Kriti had also shared, “I thought, ‘This is it. This is the space I want to be in.’ It’s also nice to play characters that are poles apart, to not get too much of the load on you emotionally, because going back-to-back with deeply layered roles can take a toll on you.”

Kriti shared that she’s looking very different from what she has ever looked and it's probably the hottest character that I've done so far.

“And I think Homi is someone who has great great aesthetic visual sense and he's just inherently cool and I think he's brought a cool side to me which I didn't know I had.”

The film also stars Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.

Cocktail 2 is by filmmaker Homi Adajania. It explores modern relationships amid emotional turmoil. The sequel features new characters facing current challenges while revisiting themes of love, friendship, and heartbreak. This is the first time Rashmika will be seen sharing screen space with Kriti and Shahid.

The film is set to bow in cinemas on June 19, 2026.

--IANS

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