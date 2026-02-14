February 14, 2026 5:30 PM हिंदी

Kriti Kharbanda wishes Pulkit Samrat with an adorable “Hello Valentine” post

Mumbai Feb 14 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kriti Kharbanda took to her social media account to share a heart-melting Valentine’s post for her actor husband Pulkit Samrat.

The actress shared a romantic picture of the couple along with a sweet shuttle message that read, “Hello Valentine”.The candid snapshot captures the duo in an intimate and joyful moment, radiating warmth. Dressed in relaxed yet stylish outfits, Kriti and Pulkit appear at ease.

On the professional front, both actors continue to stay busy with their respective projects. Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat got married in March 2024 in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family after dating for several years.

The two reportedly grew close while working together on the sets of Veerey Ki Wedding (2018) and later appeared together in films such as Pagalpanti (2019). They made their relationship public in 2019 and were often seen attending events and sharing posts featuring each other on social media before tying the knot.

A few months ago, Kriti Kharbanda had wished Pulkit Samrat on his birthday with an adorable post on social media.

She had taken to her social media handle and posted a couple of rare moments of the lovebirds over the years.

The social media post included some lovely couple photos of Pulkit and Kriti, along with a video of the two tapping a foot together on the "Ishq De Fanniyar" track from Pulkit's "Fukrey Returns".

Kriti also treated the netizens with some solo clicks of the birthday boy."Happy birthday Favourite! (Red heart and evil eye emojis) Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours!(Red heart and evil eye emojis) (sic)," Kriti wrote as she wished her husband on his special day.

