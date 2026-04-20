April 20, 2026 2:23 PM हिंदी

Krithi Shetty: We need to know that we're enough and that love is given, not earned!

Krithi Shetty: We need to know that we're enough and that love is given, not earned! (Photo Credit: Krithi Shetty/Instagram)

Chennai, April 20 (IANS) Actress Krithi Shetty, who played the lead along with Pradeep Ranganathan in director Vignesh Shivan's Love Insurance Kompany (LIK), has now penned a note of gratitude in which she has disclosed that she personally connected with the message of the film and that somewhere one needs to know that "we’re enough" and that "love is given and not earned".

Taking to her Instagram page to pen a note of gratitude, the actress, while sharing Behind The Scene videos and pictures from the sets of the film, wrote, "A colourful BTS for a colourful film #loveinsurancekompany (still in theatres near you). Firstly, I’m grateful to God and the universe for letting us make this dream of a film come to life."

She then thanked director Vignesh Shivan saying, "Thank you for choosing to say this story even though every frame was extremely difficult and expensive to pull off, and for writing a character like Dheema - someone who has had a broken and emotionally distant childhood, who sees her phone as a parent, who has had to work to receive love... until someone shows her that there’s no validation required to be loved. I personally really connected to that message because somewhere we need to know that we’re enough and love is given not earned."

To the film's cinematographer Ravi Varman, she said, "I’m beyond grateful to (you). If I ever feel insecure about how I look… I’ll come watch LIK because how beautifully he has presented me. Apart from that, I’m a huge admirer of his craft and how effortlessly he can compose a brilliant shot.

The actress also praised actor S J Suryah, saying she had learnt so much from him. She pointed out that the actor brought his best every single day to every single shot. Stating that she had a dream-come-true moment working with music director Anirudh, the actress said his music was the soul of her film.

She also had words of praise for her co-stars Gouri Kishan, who she called her 'partner in fun' and an 'effortless' actor, and Pradeep Ranganathan, who she called extremely talented.

Having thanked her team and every single member of the cast and crew, she concluded the post by expressing gratitude to the audience.

She said, "(Thank you) my dear audience for all the love for a film which was truly made with the effort of literally thousands of people. And @billieeilish because ‘what was I made for' was the theme song I had picked for Dheema while portraying the character."

--IANS

mkr/

LATEST NEWS

India-New Zealand FTA to be signed on April 27 as legal vetting completed

India-New Zealand FTA to be signed on April 27 as legal vetting completed

Wayne Rooney (File photo)

Arsenal have been brilliant all season, their fans need to be better: Wayne Rooney

Billie Eilish's mom shares pictures from her Coachella performance, expresses gratitude to Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish's mom shares pictures from her Coachella performance, expresses gratitude to Justin Bieber

'Indru Netru Nalai' director R Ravikumar announces his son's name as Aadhan (Photo Credit: Ravikumar/Instagram)

'Indru Netru Nalai' director R Ravikumar announces his son's name as Aadhan

Ajay Devgn wishes his ‘lil girl’ Nysa on 23rd birthday with unseen pictures

Ajay Devgn wishes his ‘lil girl’ Nysa on 23rd birthday with unseen pictures

VP Radhakrishnan offers prayers at Seetha Amman Temple in Sri Lanka's Seetha Eliya

VP Radhakrishnan offers prayers at Seetha Amman Temple in Sri Lanka's Seetha Eliya

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (File photo)

IPL 2026: All adjectives would be pretty less for Sooryavanshi, he’s one for future, says Iyer

India, S. Korea discuss resuming CEPA upgrade talks, boosting cooperation in green energy: Piyush Goyal

India, S. Korea discuss resuming CEPA upgrade talks, boosting cooperation in green energy: Piyush Goyal

Prabhsimran Singh (File photo)

IPL 2026: Calling Prabhsimran, Priyansh match-winners boosts their confidence, says Shreyas Iyer

DP World Players Championship to kick off from Tuesday (Photo: PGTI)

DP World Players Championship to kick off from Tuesday