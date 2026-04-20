Krithi Shetty: We need to know that we're enough and that love is given, not earned!

Chennai, April 20 (IANS) Actress Krithi Shetty, who played the lead along with Pradeep Ranganathan in director Vignesh Shivan's Love Insurance Kompany (LIK), has now penned a note of gratitude in which she has disclosed that she personally connected with the message of the film and that somewhere one needs to know that "we’re enough" and that "love is given and not earned".

Taking to her Instagram page to pen a note of gratitude, the actress, while sharing Behind The Scene videos and pictures from the sets of the film, wrote, "A colourful BTS for a colourful film #loveinsurancekompany (still in theatres near you). Firstly, I’m grateful to God and the universe for letting us make this dream of a film come to life."

She then thanked director Vignesh Shivan saying, "Thank you for choosing to say this story even though every frame was extremely difficult and expensive to pull off, and for writing a character like Dheema - someone who has had a broken and emotionally distant childhood, who sees her phone as a parent, who has had to work to receive love... until someone shows her that there’s no validation required to be loved. I personally really connected to that message because somewhere we need to know that we’re enough and love is given not earned."

To the film's cinematographer Ravi Varman, she said, "I’m beyond grateful to (you). If I ever feel insecure about how I look… I’ll come watch LIK because how beautifully he has presented me. Apart from that, I’m a huge admirer of his craft and how effortlessly he can compose a brilliant shot.

The actress also praised actor S J Suryah, saying she had learnt so much from him. She pointed out that the actor brought his best every single day to every single shot. Stating that she had a dream-come-true moment working with music director Anirudh, the actress said his music was the soul of her film.

She also had words of praise for her co-stars Gouri Kishan, who she called her 'partner in fun' and an 'effortless' actor, and Pradeep Ranganathan, who she called extremely talented.

Having thanked her team and every single member of the cast and crew, she concluded the post by expressing gratitude to the audience.

She said, "(Thank you) my dear audience for all the love for a film which was truly made with the effort of literally thousands of people. And @billieeilish because ‘what was I made for' was the theme song I had picked for Dheema while portraying the character."

--IANS

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