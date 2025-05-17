May 17, 2025 1:03 AM हिंदी

Kristen Stewart talks about ‘fallacy’ with regards to directorial debut

Los Angeles, May 16 (IANS) Hollywood actress Kristen Stewart has spoken up on the subject of direction. She also shed light on the barriers that exist when it comes to directing films.

She said it’s a “bull**** fallacy” that you need “experience or technical adeptness” in order to do the job, reports ‘Variety’.

Stewart is at the Cannes Film Festival with her feature directorial debut, “The Chronology of Water”, which premieres in the Un Certain Regard section on Friday night. Before the premiere, Stewart participated in a fireside chat for the non-profit ‘Breaking Through the Lens’ alongside Sonic Youth legend Kim Gordon, who also has a role in “The Chronology of Water”.

As per ‘Variety’, ‘Breaking Through the Lens’ advocates for gender equality in film by providing critical support during the financing stage.

“There’s this bullshit fallacy that you need to have experience or sort of like technical adeptness, and it’s safeguarding the business. It’s a real male perspective”, Stewart said during the conversation at Hyde Beach by Campari. “Like, as if it’s this difficult thing to do. Anyone can make a movie if they have something to say”.

Stewart, who has been open about her struggles to get “The Chronology of Water” financed, said the most difficult thing about making films is finding funding and “having the commitment, because it’s a long-term investment time-wise”.

Stewart noted that she “promptly evaded America, that son of a b****” to make her movie, which was filmed in Latvia and Malta. “But there’s no amount of learning or skill, like that’s just crap”, she continued. “If you can just feel allowed to communicate and therefore get in touch with something that wants to come out, a film will come out of you. It shouldn’t have taken so long. And I can’t wait for the next one”.

