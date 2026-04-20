‘Krishna’ teaser promises solid addition to ‘Historyverse’ with AI-innovation

Mumbai, April 20 (IANS) The teaser of the upcoming film ‘Krishna’ was recently unveiled at the NAB Show 2026 in Las Vegas. The film, directed by Manu Anand, represents a departure from traditional VFX- or animation-led filmmaking. It is built on an AI-native production pipeline where technology is integrated into the core of the filmmaking process, from world-building and character systems to shot design and final output, while remaining guided by a director-led, cinematic approach to storytelling.

The film is a part of Historyverse, Collective Studios’ growing slate of history and culture-driven IPs. Positioned as one of India’s most ambitious mythology-led slates, it draws from figures and traditions that have shaped the subcontinent over centuries, spanning stories inspired by Kali, Karna, and Durga to name a few.

The film marks the collaboration between Collective Artists Network and Jio Studios. At the heart of ‘Krishna’ lies a new cinematic pipeline developed by Galleri5, Collective Artists Network’s in-house AI platform, built on Microsoft Azure’s advanced AI and cloud capabilities.

The film’s first look and Collective Artists Network’s AI platform were featured in Microsoft’s keynote at NAB, ‘Powering Intelligent Media; From AI Experimentation to Real-World Impact’.

Jyoti Deshpande, President, Jio Studios, said, “At Jio Studios, our endeavor has always been to take Indian stories to the world with scale, ambition, and authenticity. With Krishna, we are not only embracing cutting-edge AI-led filmmaking but also advancing our commitment to future-forward storytelling powered by world-class technology being built in India. At the same time, we see this as an opportunity to democratize these powerful tools making them more accessible, intuitive, and cost-effective for storytellers. Our focus is to empower creators to fully realize their vision, amplify diverse creative voices, and craft stories that connect emotionally with audiences”.

Even as the film explores scale and spectacle, there is a conscious emphasis on emotional authenticity, stillness, music, and performance, ensuring the story is felt as much as it is seen.

Vijay Subramaniam, Founder & Group CEO, Collective Artists Network, said, “Krishna is not just about rethinking how films are built, but also about where these stories can go. We’re using technology being developed here in India to take our culture and history to a global audience, at a scale that wasn’t possible earlier. For us, this is a long-term priority, building stories that are rooted in who we are, but can travel anywhere in the world”.

--IANS

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