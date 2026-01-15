Krishna-starrer 'The Mummy Returns' goes on floors with grand pooja ceremony

Chennai, Jan 15 (IANS) Director Jai Amar Singh's comedy family drama, 'The Mummy Returns', featuring actor Krishna in the lead, went on floors with a grand pooja ceremony here today.

The film is being produced by P J Kishore on behalf of the production house, a Pepin de Raisin Productions.

The launch event was attended by the entire film crew along with several prominent personalities from the Tamil film industry, marking an auspicious beginning to the project.

Celebrated filmmakers Vishnuvardhan and I. Ahmed graced the occasion and conveyed their heartfelt wishes to the team, adding further significance to the event.

Sources in the unit say that the story of 'The Mummy Returns' revolves around a son who strives to save his mother after she emerges from a long coma. In an emotional yet humorous attempt to help her recover, he recreates the world of the 1990s—the era in which his mother once lived—along with the support of his friends. The amusing chaos and the funny situations that arise during this journey form the core of the film.

Sources close to the unit say that director Jai Amar Singh is shaping the film as a wholesome family entertainer filled with rib-tickling comedy.

Apart from Krishna, the film will also feature a host of actors including Devadarshini, Swathi Muppala, Kinsley, Lollu Sabha Maaran, Bjorn, and Deepa in important roles.

Sources say that the unit plans to shoot the film in two schedules and that shooting has been planned in areas that are in and around Chennai.

Speaking about the film, director Jai Amar Singh shared that after completing his film studies in London, he worked under director I. Ahmed in the film 'Endrendrum Punnagai'. At a time when action films are dominating the screens, the director believes audiences are longing for pure comedy entertainers. Being personally inclined towards comedy films, he has come up with 'The Mummy Returns' as a full-fledged laugh riot.

At its heart, the film will be an emotional story about a son’s efforts to save his mother, narrated in a way that will make audiences laugh their hearts out.

The film’s music is to scored by leading composer Sam C S. Editing is to be handled by Manikandan Balaji, while cinematography is by Karthik Subramanian.

